Adeosun emerges CIS President

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has announced a core finance professional, Mr Oluwole Adeosun, as its new President and Chairman of the Governing Council. With his election at the Institute’s hybrid Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday, Adeosun, the Institute’s former 1st vice president, succeeded the erstwhile President, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, whose tenure was characterised by many laudable achievements.

By his election, Adeosun shall be formally decorated with the paraphernalia of office in a high profile event called investiture, at a later date. Under the change of baton, the Institute’s 2nd Vice President, Mr Oluropo Dada, has emerged the 1st vice president. Adeosun, a Fellow of the Institute and multidimensional professional, brings on board over two decades of robust experience in the financial market.

A product of the prestigious Loyola College, Ibadan, he holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin, in 1986 and capped it with Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) and specialises in Finance and Banking from University of Lagos in 1993. Adeosun trained at Coopers and Lybrand (Chartered Accountants) now PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a chartered accountant in May 1991. He later qualified as a chartered stockbroker and banker.

