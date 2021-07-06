Adeosun offers a helping hand with

Since her exit from public life in September 2018, former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has kept a low profile from virtually everyone and everything. But her recent return, last month, with the launch of her foundation, DashMe, has raised fresh expectation that the former minister is back with a new message. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

For Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, September 14, 2018, is a day she will never forget in history. It was the day she did the unexpected by throwing in her resignation letter, a rare occurrence among public officials in the country.

In the annals of Nigeria’s public office holders, the action of the former Minister of Finance was a paradigm shift given the mindset of seeing public office like some family inheritance no matter the weight of the allegations against them.

Although her last days in office were dodged with a celebrated allegation of forgery of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, the former minister threw in the towel when she felt her position on the allegation is becoming rather untenable.

An investigation by an online publication, Premium Times in July 2018, which revealed that Adeosun did not participate in the mandatory one-year national youth service programme, but instead forged an exemption certificate many years after graduation, sets tongue wagging in the polity.

Adeosun did not make any comment on the report initially and this drew intense criticism from her opponents.

The year-long service, organised by the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), is compulsory for all Nigerians who graduate from universities or equivalent institutions at less than 30 years of age. In addition to being a requirement for government and private-sector jobs in Nigeria, the enabling law prescribes punishment for anyone who absconds from the scheme or forges its certificates.

Adeosun, who lived in the UK until she was 34, said she had been told she was exempt because she was over 30.

The former investment banker said she was issued with a certificate that she thought was genuine. The former minister came into political prominence in 2011, when she was appointed Commissioner for Finance in Ogun State by the then governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

After President Buhari won election in 2015, she was appointed as minister for Finance, a feat which many described as a round peg in a round hole for the chartered accountant. Under her watch and with her deep-rooted knowledge in finance, accounting and economics, the UK-trained technocrat was able to pull Nigeria out of recession after it last plunged into such state during the Babangida regime.

Explaining her decision to resign in an emotional-laden letter sent to the President on September 18, Adeosun said she believed she was exempt from the service scheme, but felt bound to resign because of the administration’s “focus on integrity.” In the letter, she said her understanding was that she was exempted from the scheme because she had moved back to Nigeria from Britain, where she was born, after she had passed the required minimum age.

“I have, today, become privy to the findings of the investigation into the allegation made in an online medium that the Certificate of Exemption from National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) that I had presented was not genuine,” she said in her statement.

“This has come as a shock to me and I believe that in line with this administration’s focus on integrity, I must do the honorable thing and resign.” Upon receipt of the letter, President Muhammadu Buhari accepted Adeosun’s resignation, thanked her for her services to the nation, and also approved that the then Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, should oversee the ministry immediately.

For her sanity, the brilliant economist with enchanting oratory prowess, moved out media purview immediately after her exit from the federal cabinet. Although she got some portfolio appointments to keep her busy like election as chairperson board of directors for African Export- Import Bank, she was said to be shuttling between Nigeria, United Kingdom and other African countries.

But to the chagrin of all, she sprang back last month in Lagos, when she launched a foundation for helping orphans and other vulnerable children, disadvantaged youths, and victims of domestic violence. Aptly named the DashMe Foundation, Adeosun reportedly intends to assist the less privileged by raising funds for their upkeep and education.

The grand launch of the DashMe Foundation was led by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and a host of well-meaning Nigerians at the DashMe Store in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. The foundation, at the event committed itself to raising US $10 million in funds and resources for local charities within the first year of its existence.

In his remarks, the Vice President recalled that as minister, Mrs. Adeosun prioritised the Federal Government’s Social Investment Program (SIP) and hence he is not surprised that she has decided to use her talent and influence to establish an organisation that raises funds and provides for indigenous grassroots charities.

He expressed how important it is to reach the grassroots, in order to reach Nigerians, which forms the idea of funding local charities. In her welcome address, Mrs. Adeosun, who described herself as the enterprise’ Chief Volunteer, shared the long-term vision for the social enterprise.

She explained that donations would be sourced from within Nigeria and from the diaspora community. She also noted that the DashMe Store would sell donated goods to raise funds, which would be channeled to various partner-charity organisations. She said: “We recognise that throwing money at a problem is not always a solution and so once we are satisfied with the ‘who’ aspect of our Impact Partners, we must also ensure funds are deployed efficiently.

“We will measure impact, benchmark, costs and ensure maximum value. We hope that Dash Me can play a part in the relief mission and truly support changing lives.”

Corroborating, the foundation’s Chief Operating Officer, Omorinsola Arogundade, submitted that “DashMe is building a family of supporters within Nigeria, her diaspora and among those (across the globe) who love all things African.”

Clearly, her return was expected, but the timing was surprising. However, for the talented, brilliant and accomplished woman like Adeosun, a setback cannot keep her down.

