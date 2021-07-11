Adeosun: Smiling at last after the darkness

It is appears victory has come for Kemi Adeosun, a former Finance Minister. A judge, Taiwo Taiwo at the court in Abuja on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 had granted a declaration that Adeosun, the former Minister of Finance, cannot be subjected to any penalty or forfeiture in relation to her occupation or assumption due to her NYSC certificate.

In a statement, the exminister said the ruling is a victory for Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who desire to serve the nation. She expressed that she went through a traumatic spell, noting that the court had further reiterated her stand on the matter.

“The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country”

The statement further read that, “my lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v

The Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the Constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a Minister.

“More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained and I’m happy for this official clarification.”

Adeosun an investment banker and accountant, served as finance commissioner in Ogun State before serving as Nigeria’s minister for finance between November 2015 and September 2018. She resigned after she was accused of forging her NYSC exemption certificate.

