Body & Soul

Adeosun: Smiling at last after the darkness

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

It is appears victory has come for Kemi Adeosun, a former Finance Minister. A judge, Taiwo Taiwo at the court in Abuja on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 had granted a declaration that Adeosun, the former Minister of Finance, cannot be subjected to any penalty or forfeiture in relation to her occupation or assumption due to her NYSC certificate.

 

In a statement, the exminister said the ruling is a victory for Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who desire to serve the nation. She expressed that she went through a traumatic spell, noting that the court had further reiterated her stand on the matter.

 

“The ruling vindicates me after a very traumatic spell. It is, however, not only a personal victory; it’s also a victory for many Nigerians in the Diaspora under similar conditions who are desirous to serve their country”

 

The statement further read that, “my lawyers have informed me of the judgment by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case of Folakemi Adeosun v

 

The Attorney General of the Federation (FHC/ABJ/CS/303/2021) in which the court, presided over by Honourable Justice Taiwo Taiwo, ruled that the Constitution does not require me to present my first-degree certificate or any other certificate, including the NYSC certificate, to be appointed a Minister.

 

“More importantly, he also ruled that I was not eligible to perform NYSC by virtue of the constitution. This is the position I have always maintained and I’m happy for this official clarification.”

 

Adeosun an investment banker and accountant, served as finance commissioner in Ogun State before serving as Nigeria’s minister for finance between November 2015 and September 2018. She resigned after she was accused of forging her NYSC exemption certificate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Lift the mood with Yellow

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

      To brighten up your mood, we searched for the best and found it in Mustard yellow. Its like grabbing a ray of sunshine in the best fashion money can buy.   No wonder many female celebrities named this colour as a wardrobe must-have. It literally shoves the dull mood away.     […]
Body & Soul

Malarial tones 4: Bolu to the rescue!

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Looking back, things seemed to be falling in place for Hetty. This year’s lovers’ day was the best so far for her.   Bolu was godsend. When she made the ‘cheat’ arrangement of gifting herself a non existent man to pamper her with gifts on Valentine’s day, she was just trying to create a flitting […]
Body & Soul

Olabisi Akanbi decorated amidst pomp

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Olabisi Akanbi, is still be basking in the euphoria of signing out of year 2020 on a very great and exciting note. Slim built and amiable Akanbi was days ago made the patron of the National Association of Polytechnic Students. For the benefit of those who might be wondering who Olabisi Akanbi is, easy going […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica