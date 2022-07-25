Business

Adeosun to emerge 12th president of CIS

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) concluded preparation for the investiture of its 12th President and Chairman of Governing Board, Mr Oluwole Ololade Adeosun.

At the event, scheduled for Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Muson Centre, Lagos, Adeosun shall be sworn-in and decorated with the paraphernalia of office in line with CIS’ convention.

The Institute, in a statement, said that one of the high points of the event is the send-off of the immediate past president, Mr Muhammed Olatunde Amolegbe, FCS who served as 11th president from 2020 to 2022.

Adeosun emerged the president in a seamless transition after serving as the 2nd Vice President and 1st Vice President for (a) two-year tenure respectively. He is a Fellow of CIS with over two-decade experience in the financial market.

He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Business Administration from the University of Ilorin in 1986 and capped it with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) specialising in Finance and Banking from the University of Lagos in 1993.

 

He has been a long-standing member of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and has served in many Committees. Adeosun is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Chartwell Securities Limited, a Trading Licence Holder of the Nigerian Exchange Limited and a distinguished Fellow of many major professional Institutes in Nigeria’s financial services sector, including, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) amongst others.

 

