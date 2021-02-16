Adepoju, Kanoute seek more Africans in Spanish league

Two Africans who made their mark playing in the Spanish League during their career, Mutiu Adepoju and Frédéric Kanouté, has expressed their desire to see more African players in the league.

Making this assertion during a Zoom conference to celebrate the 90th anniversary of LaLiga, the duo said they are looking forward to seeing African players excelling the way they did during their days.

The two LaLiga Ambassadors for Africa among others excelled during the days in Spain with Adepoju making waves in the colour of Real Sociedad while Kanoute was an iconic figure with Sevilla.

There has been the likes of Samuel Etoo, Finidi George, Emmanuel Amuneke and others shinning in Spain while at the moment we have the likes of Samuel Chukwueze among others currently holding forth in Spain.

“African players must do more to get the opportunity to play in Spain,” Adepoju said

