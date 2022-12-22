News

Adepoju, Shorunmu, ors get Ibadan house keys from FG

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Twenty-eight years after they had been promised juicy gifts for their sterling national performance, the Federal Government Thursday handed over keys to a three-bedroom bungalow each to three 1994 Super Eagles players and others.

The three elated former national football heroes are: Mutiu Adepoju, Ike Shorunmu and Finidi George, while Dr. Akin Amao who served as a team doctor and a beneficiary of the national housing project, Adewale Adesokan also received their keys, respectively.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who presented the keys to them at the project site, Onidundu in Akinyele Local Government area of Oyo State, said: “The beneficiaries are among the first set of Nigerians including the 1994 Super Eagles who would be handed keys to their houses that was promised by the Federal government over 28 years ago.

“We have entered a season of completion and handover of keys to beneficiaries in 35 states and the FCT to Nigerians who have successfully subscribed through the open ministry’s website for the sales of these completed houses.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Amaechi is the strong consensus candidate APC needs-Southern youths

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…. say ex-minister ‘ll unite party, fix Nigeria Youths under the aegis of the Southern Youth Forum (SYF), has again reiterated the support of young people in the zone for the presidential ambition of former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, saying he is the perfect fit to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. This is […]
News

Odumosu to police: Don’tconvert patrol vans to personal use

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, has warned police in the command not to convert their operational vehicles for their selfish interest. Odumosu gave the warning yesterday when Honourable James Faleke, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, at the National Assembly presented six Nissan Patrol Vans to the command at the Headquarters, Ikeja. The police boss, who received […]
News Top Stories

HOW GAMBARI RUNS ASO VILLA POST ABBA KYARI

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye and Stephen Olufemi Oni

It is no longer news that President Muhammadu Buhari’s new Chief of Staff (CoS), Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari, has finally settled down to work after a few weeks of meticulously studying his mandate. What is however news is the way and manner he is carrying out his duties. Unlike the era of the late Abba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica