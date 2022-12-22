Adepoju, Shorunmu, ors get Ibadan house keys from FG

Twenty-eight years after they had been promised juicy gifts for their sterling national performance, the Federal Government Thursday handed over keys to a three-bedroom bungalow each to three 1994 Super Eagles players and others.

The three elated former national football heroes are: Mutiu Adepoju, Ike Shorunmu and Finidi George, while Dr. Akin Amao who served as a team doctor and a beneficiary of the national housing project, Adewale Adesokan also received their keys, respectively.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who presented the keys to them at the project site, Onidundu in Akinyele Local Government area of Oyo State, said: “The beneficiaries are among the first set of Nigerians including the 1994 Super Eagles who would be handed keys to their houses that was promised by the Federal government over 28 years ago.

“We have entered a season of completion and handover of keys to beneficiaries in 35 states and the FCT to Nigerians who have successfully subscribed through the open ministry’s website for the sales of these completed houses.”

