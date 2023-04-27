Adepoju tips Golden Eaglets to win U-17 AFCON

…as Light Eke reveals team’s strength ahead Zambia game

Record FIFA U-17 World Cup winner, Nigeria will this weekend begin their quest in qualifying for the 2023 championship as the 2023 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations begin in Algeria. According to formal international, Mutiu Adepoju, the Golden Eaglets have the quality to scale through all hurdles and add the title to the two they have won in the past after emerging winner in 2001 and 2007. Speaking with New Telegraph, the LaLiga Ambassador to Nigeria said after winning the WAFU B title, they can go ahead to win the championship in Algeria as he also warned the team again looking down on other teams.

“I think we could see how they performed during the games they played during the WAFU competition and the friendly games played, but that notwithstanding, not all matches or tournaments are the same. “It will still boil down to the preparation that has been put into it and the quality that has been added to the team. “I have the hope and trust in the team but they have to be ready for what the other teams will throw at them.”

Meanwhile, as Nigeria get set to face Zambia in their opening game of the U-17 AFCON, one of he players, Light Eke, has revealed the team’s strength. According to the SS3 student of Greenspring college, Lagos, his teammates are not underrating Zambia and the rest of the teams in Group, but will work hard on the pitch to get a favourable result at the end of 90 minutes. He said that the strength of the team lies in playing according to the instructions of the coaches, adding that the coaches have done a lot to prepare them for the task of excelling in the tournament. “Based on the preparations, I know that we are ready,” “We have Zambia, South Africa, these are very good opponents. We will remain focused on getting good results in our games. “Our strength is to play according to coaches’ instructions. We will be compact and work hard together as a team.”