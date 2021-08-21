News

Adequate funding of education’ll mitigate COVID-19 in Nigeria -Ex-ASUU president

Posted on

The immediate past National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, yesterday insisted that only adequate funding of education will solve the mystery of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. Ogunyemi, a professor of Social studies and citizenship education said it was regrettable that, when other countries of the world are increasing their budget for education with the aim of finding a solution to COVID-19, Nigeria is retrogressing by cutting its budget for education in the face of the ravaging virus.

The ex-ASUU chairman stated this in a lecture, titled “Academic Culture during COVID-19 in Nigeria Tertiary Institution”, he delivered at a one-day seminar organised by the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osiele, Abeokuta branch of the Colleges of Academic Staff Union (COEASU) in Ogun State. Ogunyemi lamented that Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions were given little or no role by the government in the ongoing efforts to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He insisted that the outbreak of COVID-19 provided a good opportunity for the Nigerian government “to empower the University for Global reckoning, however, it appears the Nigerian government falls under the category of countries which had not sufficiently taken scientific advice into account to mitigate the pandemic”. Ogunyemi said: “Universities are the research hubs in advanced industrialised countries, but universities and other tertiary institutions here are relegated to the background. “If not for TETfund, universities would have been sidelined totally in the ongoing research into COVID-19 in Nigeria. “Governments at all levels in Nigeria must change their attitude to education funding to enable academics to respond appropriately to the challenge of COVID-19 now and in the near future within the mandate of their academic institution. “Research is a common thread that runs through academic culture within the tertiary education sub sector, there is a dire need to stock the libraries, equip the laboratories, workshops, studios and make the working environment conducive for staff and students of tertiary institutions in order to advance academic culture. “Until and unless the government is fully prepared to fund education to at least, a minimum of 20 per cent of the annual budgetary allocations as stipulated by the United Nations Funds for Population Activities (UNFPA), the country’s tertiary institutions and indeed Nigeria will be left behind in the standardisation and internationalisation of tertiary education worldwide.” In her address, the Chairman of COEASU, Dr. Kemi Oni, said the seminar was organised to proffer solutions to the myriads of challenges confronting the education sector, especially in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

