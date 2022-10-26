Sports

Adequate preparations will see Falcons through difficult group – Waldrum

Randy Waldrum believes nine-time African champions Nigeria can pull through a tough Group B of the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand next year if they continue on the tangent of regular topgrade friendly matches and camping programmes.

“I have mixed feelings because it is a difficult group. Host nations are almost always difficult to play, and more than that, Australia is a fantastic team. Also, we have the Olympic champions, Canada in our group. We played the Canadians recently in two friendly matches and I know they are highly motivated for the World Cup. “I know some of Canada’s players very well.

Then, we have the Republic of Ireland. It is a tough group but I think it is the same with most of the groups. It is the FIFA World Cup so you are bound to play the strongest teams. All the groups are difficult and you know, there are so many good teams these days: that is where we are and it is a great thing for the women’s game.” The American insists that the Super Falcons have the talent, guts, and ambition to cause a storm at the finals scheduled for nine cities across Australia and New Zealand from July 20 – August 20 next year.

 

