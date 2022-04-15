‘Adequate welfare package, panacea for Nigeria’s security challenges’

The lawmaker representing Ayedaade/ Irewole/Isokan at the green chamber in Abuja, Hon. Taiwo Oluga, has said that security personnel would be more effective if provided with adequate welfare. She spoke yesterday at the inauguration of a rehabilitated and extended police area command building in Ikire, headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

Oluga, who facilitated the rehabilitation of the building, emphasised the need for stakeholders to be concerned about the welfare of security personnel as a way of addressing the rise in crime and criminality in the country. She said the project was facilitated to complement the efforts of Governor Gboyega Oyetola at ensuring adequate security of lives and property of the people and ensure that the state remains the most peaceful in the country.

“We are here to dedicate this building to the use of humanity and to complement the effort of our Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, to ensure that security is in place as a way of maintaining the position of the state as the most peaceful in Nigeria.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...