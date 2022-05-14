Sports

Aderemi hails FG over withdrawal from international basketball

A national basketball coach, Adewunmi Aderemi, has showered praises on the Federal Government over the decision to withdraw from international basketball. The Federal Government on Thursday announced that Nigeria would not take part in international basketball following the problems that have affected basketball in the past four years in the country.

Aderemi said the decision was a good step that could help the country to put its acts together and fashion a way forward for the development of the game in the country. The coach who was the first assistant in the World Cup qualifiers in held February in Serbia said it was important to solve the administrative problems in the country. He said; “Many talented young ones are waiting to showcase their skill but there are no events for them to actualize their dreams due to the infighting in basketball.

“The decision of FG to withdraw is good so that we can put our house in order while thinking about the development of the game from all parts of the country. “Players have suffered over the years because of the administrative problems in basketball and we cannot continue like that. This is the best decision to move the game forward so that we can plan better and put our entire house in order. “There should be no sentiments about this. We need to move on with proper developmental programmes for the young ones and its only a settled federation that can achieve that not the one fighting over legitimacy almost forever.”

 

