Aderinto formally joins race to become 13th UI VC

Immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) University of Ibadan, Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, on Tuesday formally joined the race to become the 13th Vice Chancellor of the premier university.

Aderinto, currently Head, Department of Sociology, is believed to be one of the strong candidates likely to succeed incumbent Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, at the end of the year.

Immediately after submitting his application to vie for the Vice Chancellorship position, Aderinto broke the news on the Faculty of the Social Sciences platform seeking their support and prayers to actualise his dream.

His words: “Dear Colleagues, I wish to inform you that I have just submitted my application for the position of the VC of our University. I seek your support in prayers. God bless you.”

Although there is no academic work in the University due to the ongoing strike, political meetings and mobilisation have kicked off informally. His announcement has nevertheless received wide support in the university with many praying for a succesful outing.

Aderinto, the best graduating student for his set had served the university in several capacities such as: Examinations officer, Sub-dean, Dean Postgraduate school, Director of Special duties in the office of the Vice Chancellor.

Aderinto, who was also acting Head of Sociology at the Lagos State University (LASU), will have to contend with and beat no fewer than seven other aspirants to cling the top UI position.

Like this: Like Loading...