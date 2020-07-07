Education

Aderinto formally joins race to become 13th UI VC

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) University of Ibadan, Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, on Tuesday formally joined the race to become the 13th Vice Chancellor of the premier university.
Aderinto, currently Head, Department of Sociology, is believed to be one of the strong candidates likely to succeed incumbent Vice Chancellor, Professor Idowu Olayinka, at the end of the year.
Immediately after submitting his application to vie for the Vice Chancellorship position, Aderinto broke the news on the Faculty of the Social Sciences platform seeking their support and prayers to actualise his dream.
His words: “Dear Colleagues, I wish to inform you that I have just submitted my application for the position of the VC of our University. I seek your support in prayers. God bless you.”
Although there is no academic work in the University due to the ongoing strike, political meetings and mobilisation have kicked off informally. His announcement has nevertheless received wide support in the university with many praying for a succesful outing.
Aderinto, the best graduating student for his set had served the university in several capacities such as: Examinations officer, Sub-dean, Dean Postgraduate school, Director of Special duties in the office of the Vice Chancellor.
Aderinto, who was also acting Head of Sociology at the Lagos State University (LASU), will have to contend with and beat no fewer than seven other aspirants to cling the top UI position.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

UNILAG seeks support for projects, students, others

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

…as varsity ranked third on Forbes’ entrepreneurial skills in Africa A call has gone to stakeholders and friends of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) to key into the Vice-Chancellor’s vision: “Picking a Project, Programme or Student” for the promotion of excellence. This is as the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who made the call, said that […]
Education

OGITECH Rector counsels female engineering undergraduates

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

The Rector of Ogun State Institute of Technology (OGITECH), Igbesa, Engr. Olufunke Akinkurolere, has admonished female undergraduates studying engineering in tertiary institutions not to give up on their dreams.   Akinkurolere noted that with self-confidence, barriers that often deter women from rising to the top in the profession would be eliminated.     She spoke […]
Education

137 indigent students benefit from lawmaker’s SSCE registration fees

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

  S ome 137 indigent students in Akoko Edo Constituency 1 of Edo State have become beneficiaries of the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) registration fees paid by Hon. Yekoni Idaiye, a member of the state House of Assembly.     According the lawmaker, the gesture was part of his contributions towards uplifting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: