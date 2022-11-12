Adesanya vs Perreira

In his 108 professional fights across Mixed Martial Art, boxing and kickboxing, Israel Adesanya has only kissed the canvass once and the Australian-born Nigerian confronts Alex Perriera, the architect of that dent on his glittering career at the Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday (Sunday morning in Nigeria) with his MMA middleweight world title on the line. This misfortune befell Adesanya when both of them were still in professional kickboxing ever before their foray into a more technical MMA.

Twice they met and the Brazilian triumphed on both occasions with the second defeat crushingly forcing Adesanya out of the sport for a new life in MMA. When Adesanya first met Pereira back in 2016 at a Glory of Heroes event in China, both men were at different-but-earlier parts of their respective careers. Pereira possessed all the raw power he has since sharpened, while Adesanya was clearly hitting his stride as a kickboxer. The match was even but the judges awarded it unanimously to Pereira, 29-28.

Their rematch would come a year later at Glory of Heroes 7, which took place in Pereira’s home country of Brazil. Adesanya was obviously motivated by being on the wrong end of some suspect scorecards but the efforts ended in a fiasco as he connected with a ‘wicked’ hook from Perreira which sent him on his canvass. He was knocked down and out.

Interestingly, the fight could have gone in Adesanya’s way if Perreira had not recovered from the knockdown he suffered a few minutes earlier. While Adesanya transited to MMA shortly after that episode, Perreira continued to dominate kickboxing until recently when he switched to martial art with an eye on the belt in the possession of his old foe. While Adesanya had 16 overall MMA fights (all wins) and 6 in the UFC to land an undisputed title shot, Pereira has just 7 overall MMA fights (6 wins and 1 loss) and three in the UFC to land the undisputed title opportunity.

This is more than a grudge match for Adesanya; it could be a brutal experience if he loses his belt to the only man who has ever knocked him out. However, the fans of the Last Stylebender know he is a different proposition when he fights with a grudge in his mind unlike when he approaches engagements with some friendly disposition. He was in a devastating mood when he first met Robert Whittaker because he took the fight personally; the same treatment he gave to Paulo Costa who he knocked out in the first round. It is still pertinent to stress that as a kickboxer, Perreira provides a different level of test to Adesanya who also thrives with his strike skills. The Brazilian is deploying his kickboxing skills in the MMA with the way he dispatched the fast-rising middleweight contender, Sean Strickland, in the first round of his last fight.

Adesanya isn’t intimidated by the rising profile of Perriera in MMA or the bragging rights he has, insisting that he remains the King of the Octagon. “This is about me and my legacy. This is about rewriting history. Even though it is history and I never chased this, this is about me rewriting a new path of history and just showing people what I can really do because, again, y’all must’ve forgotten.

They forget, and they always forget. It’s because of this Tik Tok era, the attention span is so quick, and they move on so fast. “So this is personal. For me, I’ve said less, he can do all the tennis ball videos and f****** hoverboard things he wants, but for me, I’m just like, ‘Cool. You do you.’ He has bragging rights, so let him do that, but when it’s time I know something he doesn’t. I can’t tell you.”

