Adeshina seeks more partnerships on Africa’s social infrastructure

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has called for joint efforts to help accelerate Africa’s development. He stated this at a meeting with African diplomatic envoys and international development partners in Nairobi during his trip to Kenya. “Africa’s pace of development must be accelerated. We must work together for the continent to prosper, be competitive, and address the challenges facing it,” he said.

The AfDB boss said Africa was the continent being impacted the most by climate change, adding that as the world prepared for the next global climate summit (COP27) in Egypt in November, many African countries could still not access green climate financing because they had not developed required national determined contributions and long-term strategies.

He noted that so far, only three African countries — Benin, Morocco and South Africa — have developed long term strategies. Adesina told the envoys that the majority of countries that were most vulnerable to the impact of climate change were beneficiaries of the bank’s Group’s concessionary arm, the African Development Fund. He said development partner financing, however, remained low and in decline.

“The African Development Fund must be financially sustainable to meet the growing development needs of its beneficiaries,” he stressed. He asked international development partners to support the case for the African Development Fund to be allowed to go to the capital markets with its $25 billion equity to raise an additional $33 billion.

Adesina sought to allay their fears that this could lead to an even bigger debt burden for the Fund’s beneficiaries. He expressed concern that countries were already resorting to commercial borrowing at very high interest rates. Commenting on AfDB’s bid for the channelling of International Monetary Fund (IMF) Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) to African countries through the bank, Adesina explained that in this manner, they could be leveraged by a factor of four on the international capital market.

He said this could help African countries deal with debt issues and allow them to invest more in transformative developments. Adesina highlighted insecurity as a big concern, which he said had recently seen military expenditure rise while financing for development was declining. “As a result, poverty levels are rising, particularly in rural areas, which have become zones of misery and fertile recruitment grounds for terrorists,” he said.

The AfDB president emphasised the importance of security indexed investment. He cited the institution’s initiative to introduce security indexed bonds linked to investment, growth and development. Adesina also spoke about initiatives to empower youth, who he described as the Af- DB’s biggest partners. He said: “The future of Africa’s youth is not overseas but in an Africa that is thriving in a sustainable and equitable manner.

Young people do not need handouts or what is often referred to as ‘empowerment.’ Show me one young person who can readily tell you they have been empowered. Young people need investment.”

