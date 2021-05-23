Adesi resumes as UAT Registrar

Dr Akpoebi Adesi at the weekend resumed at the University of Africa Toru Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State as the new registrar as he promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear in making sure that the University becomes the envy of all.

Speaking at the University premises during a brief welcome ceremony for him, Dr. Adesi who was the pioneer registrar of Bayelsa Medical University assured all the management and staff of the university that he will collaborate with all to move the university to an enviable Height.

Also, he promised to work with all the linkages he has gotten from his former places of work to make sure that UAT is reckoned with among the comity of Universities.

He said: “My concept is to have a cohesive kind of workforce whereby I will have a dedicated and highly motivated work force and I believe that if we see ourselves as a family, we have a tendency to work more dedicatedly.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the vice chancellor of the University Professor Kinston Nyamapfene said that the University has been without a registrar for some time stating that it was not normal particularly for a young institution especially in the time it is preparing for accreditation and other number of activities that were cri

