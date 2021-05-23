News

Adesi resumes as UAT Registrar

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Dr Akpoebi Adesi at the weekend resumed at the University of Africa Toru Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State as the new registrar as he promised to bring his wealth of experience to bear in making sure that the University becomes the envy of all.

 

Speaking at the University premises during a brief welcome ceremony for him, Dr. Adesi who was the pioneer registrar of Bayelsa Medical University assured all the management and staff of the university that he will collaborate with all to move the university to an enviable Height.

 

Also, he promised to work with all the linkages he has gotten from his former places of work to make sure that UAT is reckoned with among the comity of Universities.

 

He said: “My concept is to have a cohesive kind of workforce whereby I will have a dedicated and highly motivated work force and I believe that if we see ourselves as a family, we have a tendency to work more dedicatedly.

 

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the vice chancellor of the University Professor Kinston Nyamapfene said that the University has been without a registrar for some time stating that it was not normal particularly for a young institution especially in the time it is preparing for accreditation and other number of activities that were cri

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

#EndSARS: N’Delta militants threaten to attack oil facilities

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

Nine militant groups in the oil-rich Niger Delta have threatened to dump the ceasefire agreement with the Federal Government and attack oil facilities in the region if the demands of #EndSARS protesters are not met.   The militant groups under the aegis of the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA), which issued the threat in a […]
News

Trump orders most American troops to leave Somalia

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Pentagon said Friday it is pulling most U.S. troops out of Somalia on President Donald Trump’s orders, continuing a post-election push by Trump to shrink U.S. involvement in counterterrorism missions abroad. Without providing details, the Pentagon said in a short statement that “a majority” of U.S. troops and assets in Somalia will be […]
News

Man,19, kidnaps, rapes 16-year-old Facebook lover in Benin

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A 19-year old man, Tajudeen Igikalo was yesterday arrested in Benin City, Edo State for kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl he met on the Facebook in the city. The suspect was said to have met the girl on 27 of February, 2021. He charted with her for a month before inviting the SS 3 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica