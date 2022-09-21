News

Adesina: Buhari has improved power supply

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government on Tuesday night said the electricity supply under the administration of the President Muhammadu Buhari, has improved tremendously compared to what it used to be in the past years.

The Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, stated this when he featured on Channels TV Politics Today.

Adesina noted that a contractual agreement with Siemens has seen the Federal Government bringing in transformers and power equipment to shore up the epileptic power supply affecting Nigerians in the country.

He said: “Nigerians can’t say there has been no improvement in the supply of electricity since the inception of this administration, I just told you that some transformers came into the country under the siemens deal recently. That doesn’t tantamount to saying there is no movement, there is some movement and it will translate to better power for the country.

“Nobody would deny that Nigeria has a power problem, particularly with electricity. It has been there with different administrations; they battled the issue and failed. But this administration has made progress and will still progress on power supply.

“In some parts of the country, Nigerians are experiencing better electricity supply and it will get better.

“We have an agreement with siemens which is making progress now, it was slow at some point but for some weeks, we have seen transportation of different types of transformers and electrical equipment coming into the country. I can assure you there is progress.

“President Buhari is determined that before he leaves office in 2023, there will be significant progress in delivering electricity and power to Nigerians and whatever it takes to do it, he would do.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Osun new Federal College of Education’ll take off in October – NCCE

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo

The newly established Federal College of Education (FCE), Iwo, Osun State will commence in October, Executive Secretary, NationalCommissionFor Colleges Of Education (NCCE), Professor Bappa- Aliyu Muhammadu, has said. He made this known during the commission’s visit to the institution’s permanent siteintheancienttownof Iwo. Represented by Director of Tertiary Education, Dr. Samuel Ojo, Muhammadu said necessary arrangements […]
News

Lagos gas explosion: Death toll hits 9, as 4 more victims die

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Barely a week after the Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker exploded along Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, killing five people and leaving others badly injured, four more victims have been confirmed dead following complications from the injuries. The victims, Saturday Telegraph gathered, died in the state-owned hospitals bringing the death toll from five to nine persons. […]
News

Inferno guts SUBEB, three other govt agencies in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Four government agencies in Ondo State were in the wee hours of Monday razed after they were gutted by fire. The midnight fire consumed the buildings of the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ondo State Radiovison Corporation, (OSRC), Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board annex and the French Language Centre which were situated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica