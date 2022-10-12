Adesina: Civil society critical to achieving Africa’s climate goals

President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has reaffirmed the importance of the work of African civil society in advocacy and its role in monitoring the achievement of the continent’s climate objectives. He stated this at the opening of the 2022 Civil Society Forum in Abidjan, held ahead of the global climate summit, COP27, which is scheduled to take place from the 6th to 18th of November in, Egypt. Adesina stressed the importance of the African Development Fund’s (ADF) Climate Action Window, which he said “will provide 20 million farmers with access to climate-smart agricultural technologies, and 20 million farmers and pastoralists with weather-indexed insurance…

It will rehabilitate one million hectares of degraded land…” He urged civil society organizations to “strongly defend and support the ADF16 replenishment, as it holds the promise of supporting the most vulnerable against the ravages of climate change.” In a similar vein, Vice President for Power, Energy, Climate and Green Growth at the AfDB, Kevin Kariuki, noted that “600 million people did not have access to electricity and about 1 billion lacked access to clean cooking.‘‘

