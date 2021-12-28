News

Adesina: Presidential aides testing positive for COVID-19 normal

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said testing positive for COVID-19 by the presidential aides shows that they are humans. Adesina stated this yesterday when he appeared on Sunday Politics on Channels Television. Premium Times at the weekend named those affected as the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Tijani Umar; President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide-decamp (ADC) Yusuf Dodo; his Chief Security Officer (CSO) Aliyu Musa; and his Senior Special Assistant Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

The online newspaper said their results were confirmed positive during the week. Asked to comment on the development Adesina said: “Well, what I like to say is that presidential aides are just human. They can fall sick. If anything happens to human beings it can also happen to presidential aides. The fact that we are presidential aides does not make us to be immune to certain things.

“If there is a virus that is ravaging society. Well, it can touch anybody. So Mallam Garba Shehu has confirmed that, yes, he tested positive but he said it’s mild. “And I believe that by now, because it’s happened since Wednesday, by now, he should almost have beaten it if he had not beaten it already. There is no cause for alarm.” Asked how many of the President’s aides had been infected, Adesina said: “No. That will not be within my purview to discuss maybe if you get the presidential doctor or anybody in the medical side, they will tell you, I wouldn’t know because, it is a private thing. “If it happens to anybody it is between that person and possibly the doctor. It’s not going to be general knowledge. So I may not be able to say.” Asked if the President was isolating seeing that, he had been exposed to those infected, Adesina said: “Well, I think Mr. President is quite fine, he is doing his normal routine, following his normal schedule.

 

