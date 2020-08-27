Adesina re-elected AfDB President

Top Stories

Nigeria’s Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina has been re-elected as the President of the Africa Development Bank by the Board of Governors of the Bank.
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie made the announcement on Thursday via her official twitter handle.
Onochie wrote: “Our very own Akinwumi Akin Adesina has been reaffirmed as the President of the African Development Bank.
“Thank you to our supportive President @MBuhari who mobilized support for our own Adesina and why not! Adesina has been proven to be above board.”

