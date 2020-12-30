Business

Adesina seeks ‘climate resilient’ growth for Africa

The African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Akinwumi Adesina, has reiterated that climate change posed a grave threat to Africans.
Speaking during a virtual event organised by the international economic forum of the Americas, under the theme, a sustainable recovery for people and planet, at the weekend, he, however, stated: “We have to grow differently; we have to have growth that is climate resilient. Adaptation must be at the top of the agenda. The risk of actually dying from hunger is higher than the risk of dying from Covid-19.”
He noted the bank’s commitment to mobilise $25 bil

 

lion for climate finance by 2025 as well as a number of bank initiatives that are addressing climate adaptation, such as TAAT, which has provided Sudanese farmers access to heat tolerant maize and farmers in Zimbabwe, Malawi and other southern African countries.
According to him, “the other way that one can grow back in a way that is climate resilient is by actually providing the countries with facilities that will allow them to insure themselves against exogenous climate shocks, including the bank’s ADRIFI programme.”
He also stressed that Africa must leverage investment to unleash the potential and ingenuity of its youth, which, according to him, is the continent’s most important asset.
Adesina admitted that the pandemic had worsened inequality in many spheres, education, rural versus urban, and the differences between the genders in terms of access to education and to finance.
“You cannot grow economies without focusing on women. Women run Africa. Most of them are in the informal sector. They lack access to finance. There’s a $49 billion financing gap between them and men. That’s why the Bank launched a $5 billion initiative called Affirmative Finance Action For Women in Africa (AFAWA), so we can close that particular inequality,” he said.

