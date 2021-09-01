Adesina: Strong democratic institutions key to economic growth

President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has called on African leaders to strengthen democratic institutions in their various countries to achieve economic transformation. Delivering the keynote address during a webinar at the weekend, Adesina stated that apart from helping to achieve economic transformation, strong democratic institutions will promote unity and cohesion on the continent. “Several institutional and governance deficiencies have for long hindered the capacity of several African countries. To build the level and density of productive activity require for economic transformation.

“To experience sustainable economic growth and effective national transformation in today’s highly complex society, Africa must strengthen its democratic institutions,” he said. He further added that “leaders must demonstrate integrity and fairness to all segments of society to prevent conflicts and threats to national stability and cohesion which in turn adversely affects economic growth.”

Speaking on the theme: “Integrity, Leadership, and Stewardship for National Transformation in Africa,” the AfDB boss also stressed that Africa needed new leaders with new ideas to steer the continent to greater heights. Citing the numerous challenges facing the continent, including rising debt, insecurity, unemployment and COVID-19, Adesina noted that tackling them requires exceptional leadership, boldness, vision and faith. He indicated that challenging times call for leaders with the capacity to inspire and capture the imagination of those that they lead and the creative ability to change the status quo for the better.

“One of Africa’s most critical needs today is for new leaders with new ideas to help create a new Africa, a transformed Africa. “At every level of human endeavour, we need a new generation of highlyskilled, competent and visionary leaders with the characters to match. Leaders who have what it takes to steer the ships of organisations, institutions and nations, especially in uncertain and challenging times,” he said.

