Adesina, Suleiman, others to receive CIBN fellowship awards

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has announced that it will confer Fellowship and Honorary Senior membership awards on some of its members, including the President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Adewunmi Adesina, the MD/CEO, Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, and the MD/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu.

The event, which will hold on December 5, 2020 in Lagos, will also see the institute conferring awards on the Governor, Bank of Sierra Leone, Professor Kelfala Kallon; the GMD/CEO, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Dr. Demola Sogunle; the MD/ CEO, WEMA Bank Plc, Mr. Ademola Adebise; the MD/CEO, Providus Bank Plc, Mr. Walter Akpani, and the MD/CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Limited, Mr. Lamin Manjang.

Also to be conferred with the awards are the MD/CEO, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Mr Arc Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; the MD/CEO, Nova Merchant Bank Ltd, Anya Duroha, the Chairman, Board of Governance, Olashore International School Prince Bimbo Olashore, the Board Member, Oodua Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru and Mr. Hafeez Bakare, Former MD/CEO Keystone Bank Limited.

