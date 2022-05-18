Adesina tasks partners on more resources for AfDB

Tony Chukwunyem African Development Bank (AfDB) Group President, Akinwumi Adesina, has urged international development agencies on the continent to rally behind his institution’s efforts to mobilize more resources to help build resilience for sustainable development across Africa. Adesina told diplomats and international agency representatives at a breakfast meeting in Accra that African countries needed more resources to fight climate change, to deal with insecurity, debt, and the impact of war in Ukraine. He said funds are also needed to address the massive infrastructure deficit, growing urbanization, and youth unemployment. Adesina was on a three-day visit to Ghana ahead of the AfDB’s 2022 Annual Meetings, due to take place in Accra from the 23rd to 27th of May. Accompanying Adesina were the bank’s Group’s Secretary General, Vincent Nmehielle; Acting Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management Kevin Urama; Director General in the Office of the President Alex Mubiru; Executive Director representing The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Sudan, Kenyeh Barlay; and the Bank Group’s Ghana Country Manager Eyerusalem Fasika. The AfDB chief said his institution’s annual meetings would feature a presidential dialogue to make a case for more International Monetary Fund special drawing rights for Africa. He said the dialogue would also make a case for a substantial replenishment of the African Development Fund, the bank’s Group’s concessional lending arm. “We are making the case for a strong 16th replenishment of the African Development Fund. It is crucial for Africa, and I will very much appreciate your advocacy for a substantial replenishment,” Adesina stressed. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Fund’s establishment.
Related Articles
Dwindling revenue: Perpetuating state’s financial despair
Last week’s approval of N656.1 billion bridging facility to be disbursed by the Central Bank of Nigeria is the third tranche in the series of life line to be extended to states in the last six years. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports The states’ internally generated revenue (IGR) data recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NGX halts gain, lose N97bn
Equities market’s key performance indices, NGX All Share Index (ASI), yesterday, fell by 0.38 per cent to halt days of gains as profit taking hits the market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day negative. Consequently, the All- Share […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
BIP: Insecurity threatens food sector, others –FOBTOB
The unending threat posed by widespread insecurity across the country has continued to impact negatively on the Backward Integration Programme of the Federal Government. To this end, the intention of manufacturers to source raw materials locally through establishment of farms has been highly affected. Reaffirming the ugly situation in a chat with journalists, the National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)