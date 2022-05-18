Adesina tasks partners on more resources for AfDB

Tony Chukwunyem African Development Bank (AfDB) Group President, Akinwumi Adesina, has urged international development agencies on the continent to rally behind his institution’s efforts to mobilize more resources to help build resilience for sustainable development across Africa. Adesina told diplomats and international agency representatives at a breakfast meeting in Accra that African countries needed more resources to fight climate change, to deal with insecurity, debt, and the impact of war in Ukraine. He said funds are also needed to address the massive infrastructure deficit, growing urbanization, and youth unemployment. Adesina was on a three-day visit to Ghana ahead of the AfDB’s 2022 Annual Meetings, due to take place in Accra from the 23rd to 27th of May. Accompanying Adesina were the bank’s Group’s Secretary General, Vincent Nmehielle; Acting Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management Kevin Urama; Director General in the Office of the President Alex Mubiru; Executive Director representing The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Sudan, Kenyeh Barlay; and the Bank Group’s Ghana Country Manager Eyerusalem Fasika. The AfDB chief said his institution’s annual meetings would feature a presidential dialogue to make a case for more International Monetary Fund special drawing rights for Africa. He said the dialogue would also make a case for a substantial replenishment of the African Development Fund, the bank’s Group’s concessional lending arm. “We are making the case for a strong 16th replenishment of the African Development Fund. It is crucial for Africa, and I will very much appreciate your advocacy for a substantial replenishment,” Adesina stressed. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Fund’s establishment.

