Exporter loses 600 tonnes of cocoa to bad road network

An agro exporter, Starlink Global and Ideal Limit- ed, has lost more than 600 metric tonnes of cocoa on the port road due to cargo theft and pilfering through the traffic jam.

A staff of the company, Mr Afolabi Hakeem, said that the truck drivers connived with others and stole 600 tonnes of cocoa in 2017 alone before the establishment of Lillypond Export Terminal by the government. He noted in Lagos that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Lilypond Export Command, had been rescuing the company from the cargo theft. It was revealed that the command has processed non- oil export with a total tonnage of 118,184.96 in the first three months of 2023.

The Controller of the command, Comptroller Babandede Mohammed, in his trade statistics revealed that the command processed export goods value at $204.65million. Babandede noted that the items processed were cocoa beans, cashew nuts, sesame seeds, hibiscus flower, soya beans and ginger as well as mineral resources such as lithium ore, manganese ore, zircon sand, instant noodles, cosmetics, cigarettes and beverages. He hinted that the command had drastically reduced delays in export processing and makes the business of export effective and efficient since all agencies are domiciled in one place as a one-stop shop. Also, the comptroller stated that the command had reduced congestion along the access roads to the port and also inside the port terminals, giving space for Import containers.

Babandede said: “The issue of pilfering of cargo has been eliminated. Released containers can access the port within 48hrs for loading onto awaiting vessels. The commands in collaboration with shipping lines have reduced the turnaround time of a vessel, which decreases the cost of shipping. “Lilypond Export Command has completely erased the issue of rejection and return of our Agro-produce which is usually caused by delay and lack of requisite phytosanitary certificates.” The comptroller appreciated the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for coming up with the concept of Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) and providing all the necessary support to the command. Meanwhile, the agricultural produce exports market have started growing in Europe, America and Asia as products to the continents account for nearly 80 per cent of Nigeria’s total exports. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), a total of N598.2 billion worth of agricultural products were exported in 2022.

The bureau in its commodity price revealed that the major export markets of Nigeria in Q4, 2022 were Spain, The Netherlands, India, France and Indonesia. According to NBS, Nigeria exported N5.76 trillion worth of items in 2021 and that increased in the first quarter of 2022 by 23.13 per cent, while imports declined by 0.67 per cent. It exported superior quality cocoa beans valued at N43.91billion and standard quality cocoa beans worth N3.91billion to the country. Also, the country exported superior quality cocoa beans valued at N7.99 billion and standard quality cocoa beans worth N1.86 billion to Indonesia during the period.