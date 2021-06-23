Adesina urges Africa to produce vaccine for continent

African Development Bank Group (AfDB) President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has again urged regional leaders to focus on vaccine production and access for the African continent as COVID-19 continues to take lives and hurt economies and livelihoods. Adesina addressed leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at a special summit held on Saturday, just days before the Bank Group’s 2021 annual meetings, scheduled for June 23 to 25. “Africa needs solutions to help it navigate through the very challenging times posed by Covid-19,” Adesina said.

“But the rebound will depend on access to vaccines,” he added. “The African Development Bank will support the continent as part of the vaccines plan of the African Union. It is planning to commit $3 billion to develop the pharmaceutical industry in Africa,” Adesina said.

“Africa should not be begging for vaccines. It should be producing vaccines,” he stressed. Adesina said the recent decision by the International Monetary Fund to issue special drawing rights (SDRs) provided a real opportunity to rebuild back, better and greener and to tackle Africa’s debt challenges more decisively. “The G-7 Leaders’ summit, last week, gave the green light for allocating $100 billion of SDRs to Africa. This will open the way for much-needed relief for Africa,” he noted.

