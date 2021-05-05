Adesina: Youths’ involvement key to increasing agric productivity

Business

President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said that engaging youth in agribusiness will be critical to boosting productivity in that sector.

 

Adesina, who stated this at the high-level dialogue organized by the AfDB and the International Fund for Agricultural Development, in partnership with the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa and the CGIAR global partnership, said: “The young people, they are the ones who will use the drones, they use satellite imagery, they use remote sensing.”

 

The two-day dialogue brought together 18 African heads of state as well as Agnès Kalibata, Special Envoy of the UN Secretary- General for the 2021 Food Systems Summit; Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Institute for Global Change; the heads of FAO, BADEA, the Islamic Development Bank Group and Afreximbank among others.

 

“We need your strong political leadership to turn Africa into an African powerhouse,” Adesina told African leaders, adding that “we have the technologies and the technology delivery platforms.

 

We need better policy incentives and greater access to financing to support agricultural transformation.”

 

During the event, the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) signed a memorandum of understanding for future collaboration to promote agricultural infrastructure development and skills training for women and youth. FAO Director-General, Qu Dongyu , said: “Africa is a top priority for FAO.”

 

With this agreement, “we want to modernise Africa’s  griculture, and make it more efficient, more inclusive and more sustainable,” he added.

 

Also commenting on the pact, AfDB’s Acting Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, and its Director for Agricultural Finance and Rural Development, Atsuko Toda, said: “Our High-level Dialogue on Feeding Africa provides a platform for commitments advancing Africa’s agricultural and food systems transformation.

 

“The virtual signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa showcases international interest in scaling up programs and policies that work across the continent,” she added.

 

The MOU also covers private sector engagement in agriculture, market information, agricultural value-chains development, scaling up production and productivity for pastoralists as Adesina spheres for collaboration.

