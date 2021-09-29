Adesina: Zero hunger possible in Africa by 2030

African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said he is confident that zero hunger can be achieved in Africa by 2030. According to a press release, Adesina, who stated this in a message on the first day of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, stressed that the world has the resources to end hunger. Decrying the 246 million people in Africa who go to bed daily without food and the continent’s 59 million stunted children as “morally and socially unacceptable,” Adesina said that delivering food security for Africa at greater scale called for prioritising technologies, climate and financing.

“The $33 billion per year required to free the world of hunger, is just 0.12 per cent of $27 trillion that the world has deployed as stimulus to address Covid-19. I am confident that zero hunger can be achieved in Africa by 2030,” Adesina said. Convened by UN Secretary General António Guterres, the event was billed by its organisers as “a historic opportunity to empower all people to leverage the power of food systems to drive our recovery from COVID-19 and get us back on track to achieve all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.”

In his opening address, Guterres said the participants represented “energy, ideas and the willingness to create new partnerships,” and was a time to celebrate the dignity of those who produce and create the world’s food. The AfDB’s Feed Africa Strategy, through its Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation program – widely known as TAAT – has provided 11 million farmers across 29 African countries with proven agricultural technologies for food security. Food production has expanded by 12 million metric tons while saving $814 million worth of food imports.

