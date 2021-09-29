Business

Adesina: Zero hunger possible in Africa by 2030

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

African Development Bank (AfDB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said he is confident that zero hunger can be achieved in Africa by 2030. According to a press release, Adesina, who stated this in a message on the first day of the United Nations Food Systems Summit, stressed that the world has the resources to end hunger. Decrying the 246 million people in Africa who go to bed daily without food and the continent’s 59 million stunted children as “morally and socially unacceptable,” Adesina said that delivering food security for Africa at greater scale called for prioritising technologies, climate and financing.

“The $33 billion per year required to free the world of hunger, is just 0.12 per cent of $27 trillion that the world has deployed as stimulus to address Covid-19. I am confident that zero hunger can be achieved in Africa by 2030,” Adesina said. Convened by UN Secretary General António Guterres, the event was billed by its organisers as “a historic opportunity to empower all people to leverage the power of food systems to drive our recovery from COVID-19 and get us back on track to achieve all 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.”

In his opening address, Guterres said the participants represented “energy, ideas and the willingness to create new partnerships,” and was a time to celebrate the dignity of those who produce and create the world’s food. The AfDB’s Feed Africa Strategy, through its Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation program – widely known as TAAT – has provided 11 million farmers across 29 African countries with proven agricultural technologies for food security. Food production has expanded by 12 million metric tons while saving $814 million worth of food imports.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NGX Group to launch ‘The Stock Africa Is Made Of’ campaign

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc is set to launch a campaign to project its new positioning and commitment to the African financial markets as a leading capital market infrastructure provider, connecting Nigeria, Africa and the world. According to a statement from NGX, the campaign, themed, “The Stock Africa Is Made Of,” will kick-off with […]
Business

Nigeria imports N330.23bn pharmaceutical products

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

●Local production falls by 80%   Nigeria has imported N330.23billion ($733.86million) worth of pharmaceutical products from Germany, India and the United States in the last two years. It was learnt that only 20 per cent of pharmaceutical products were currently being produced locally, while 80 per cent are imported due to lack of intervention, incentives […]
Business

Azman: Nipping disaster in the bud

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

No doubt, in many climes, especially Africa, civil aviation authorities face enormous pressure, particularly from powerful airline operators, politicians and within the system itself. Ability to withstand such pressure would readily stand the country’s civil aviation authority out and guarantee air safety. WOLE SHADARE writes that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica