Adesoga projects African culture with new single Vibrate

Fast-rising Nigerian Afro-fusion artiste, Odunbakun Adesoga Somorin, better known by his stage name Adesoga, has taken the Nigeria music industry by storm with the release of his single Vibrate. With the release of Vibrate, Adesoga hopes to connect Africans in Diaspora all over the world with their roots by projecting and promoting the African culture. According to the 19-year-old Ogun State-born artiste based in Trinidad and Tobago, Vibrate is part of a body of work of his EP scheduled to be released before the end of the year. Vibrate was released on all streaming platforms on Monday, August 1, while the visuals to the song would be released soon.

The young talented artiste plans to collaborate with other Nigerian artistes such as Burna boy and Jamaican artists like Demian Marley, Cronics, among others in the future. Speaking on the motive behind Vibrate, Adesoga said ‘Vibrate’ means different things to different people. “Religion calls it spirit, science calls it energy and on the street, it is called vibe. Vibrate is part of a body of work, an EP that I want to do this year and by next year I’m looking forward to release an album. “My type of music projects our culture and tradition in a way that is digestible.

I do music to make people happy, to make people dance, but speaking about topics, speaking about important things in life. “My music is Afrobeat, Afro fusion. Afrobeat is the base, the drums and then I add different things like jazz, a little bit of Latin music and others to be able to connect with people, to make them feel the way they would rather be feeling, some people would rather be feeling happy while some would reflect on their lives. “I realise that Yoruba culture, tradition and language are the things that make us unique, special and different in a good way and not something that to hide in any way,” he said.

He added that he wants “to bridge the different African Diasporas all over the world, from Africa, Nigeria to the Western part of the world and back to the different parts because our culture and tradition are growing and it can only get bigger from here.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...