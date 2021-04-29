Adetula chairs Ondo Teqball Federation

Nigeria Teqball Federation (NIGTEQ) has appointed OluPhemmy Adetula, as the Chairman of the Ondo State Teqball Association. Adetula who also doubles as the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee will oversee the establishment and development of Teqball in Ondo state. In a letter signed by the General Secretary, Nigeria Teqball Federation, Ndudi E. Edede, Phemmy Adetula will also choose his executive board to pilot the affairs of the association in the sunshine state. “You will accomplish all task of the association including: administration, registration related to the establishment and development of the State Teqball Association on pro tem basis from the aforementioned date,” the statement read.
Siasia optimistic as CAS shifts hearing to Feb 2021
Former Super Eagles Coach, Samson Siasia, whose hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) was shifted from Tuesday, October 6, 2020, till February 3, 2021, has exuded confidence in getting a fair hearing at the apex arbiter on sports disputes. Siasia’s appeal against the life ban slammed on him by FIFA was listed […]
Barca President in trouble as Spanish police launch corruption investigation
The FC Barcelona Board has been thrown into turmoil following reports of police investigation of corruption by members led by Josep Maria Bartomeu, the main obstacle to the freedom sort by troubled football star, Lionel Messi. Spanish newspaper, El Mundo has reported the Catalan police force have filed a report to the judge investigating […]
Vatican: Pope prays for Maradona, fondly recalls meeting him
Pope Francis has remembered Diego Maradona in his prayers after learning of the soccer legend’s death on Wednesday, the Vatican said. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that the pope, after being informed of Maradona’s death, “thinks back fondly to the times they met in these years and remembers him in prayer.” He said […]
