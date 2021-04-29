Adetula chairs Ondo Teqball Federation

Nigeria Teqball Federation (NIGTEQ) has appointed OluPhemmy Adetula, as the Chairman of the Ondo State Teqball Association. Adetula who also doubles as the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Olympic Committee will oversee the establishment and development of Teqball in Ondo state. In a letter signed by the General Secretary, Nigeria Teqball Federation, Ndudi E. Edede, Phemmy Adetula will also choose his executive board to pilot the affairs of the association in the sunshine state. “You will accomplish all task of the association including: administration, registration related to the establishment and development of the State Teqball Association on pro tem basis from the aforementioned date,” the statement read.

Like this: Like Loading...