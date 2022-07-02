ADETUNJI FEMI FADINA: Awori Day Festival will drive tourism in South West

Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina, chairman, Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) South West, managing director, Jethro Tours and Awori Tourism initiative and member, Trade Promotion Board of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, spoke to ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the benefits of the Awori Day Festival in the offing, among other issues. Excerpts…

What is the present state of affairs of the Association of Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria (ATPN) South West?

A lot is happening as we are rebuilding the association, realigning members and our vision to develop and promote tourism in the region. We are for the moment building a strong leadership team for each of the state chapters. We are tactical and careful in selecting our leadership team and as you’ve known, Lagos chapter has been activated. We have a coordinator there at the moment. Ekiti too has been activated and led by Mrs. Abigail Olagbaiye. Osun is about to be activated in the next few weeks or few months. I am just waiting for a date for the inauguration from them. As for Oyo and Ogun states, we are looking out for those that can head them. After that is sorted we can do what we have called a South West Forum of ATPN.

What would you say is ATPN’s agenda for the South West?

Our agenda is to develop local contents in the region and take it to the global stage. Some of these local products include culture and tradition, historical sites, religion, and others. We are carefully looking at those products and bringing them together. As you know, tourism is predominantly indigenous in nature, and to properly drive it, it has to be driven locally. When we started Awori Tourism, we realised that we needed to work with two major partners: One, the local governments, and two, the traditional institutions. Those two institutions are very critical to what we are doing. We have been able to get the local governments to work with us, so we started the Adodo-Otta Local Government Tourism Initiative, which was gazetted by the state government to get the local government empowered. We got the local government to put in place the committee for tourism to be able to work with the traditional institutions.

Awori Tourism Initiative is one of your pet projects, what is it all about?

At the moment, by the special grace of God, we are coming out with the third product, Odun Egungun. It is one of the largest convergences of the indigenes in our locality. We have over 500,000 people coming here. We have also been part of the Odun Iganmode, which has to do with going back to your roots and bringing the indigenes back home and celebrate the warrior, the leader called Iganmode. Iganmode is like a leader who comes together and fights for his locality. In those days, they fight to retain their domains. So, Iganmode is a leader and we look at it from the leadership perspective. We also look at it from the influence perspective. We strongly believe that this next product is slightly bigger. This is the coming together of all the indigenes of Awori, from Osun to Ogun state, to Lagos State. I can tell you that 80 per cent of Lagos belongs to Awori, you might probably doubt it. We are from Ile Ife. Oniru, Ikate, Osapa-London, Ojo, Agbara, Iba, ElegbeEgbeda, Ketu, all belong to Awori people. So, we are celebrating our day of coming back together. Is it just a cultural showpiece or are you packaging it as a tourism product? It is a tourism product.

Who are your market targets?

Well, for now, the first thing we will do is to organise a world press conference to announce the project to the world and then we take it up from there. But for now I don’t want to let the cat out of the bag just yet. We have an advisory committee headed by Chief Olawale Cole, which is in charge of the project.

They will discuss this with the public very soon during the press conference being planned by the body. We have three senators who are part of the committee: Senator Akin Odunsi, and Senator Gbolahan Dada and there are quite a lot of bigwigs on the advisory committee while I am the chairman of the central working committee. Other than the Awori Day Initiative, what are the other projects on your radar? When we came on board, I discussed with some of our leaders including the deputy governor of Ogun State, the Olota of Ota, and a few other obas, and following their advice we have had to streamline our products to two. The two are projects that we can successfully execute. The first one is the traditional Egungun Festival, which is what I grew up with, and it has been one of the best things that ever happened to Awori land. Everybody in Awori land celebrates Egungun. In Lagos, they celebrate Elepa. You will see the Elegushis, the Onirus, celebrating that product. With that, we decided also to push the Odun Omo Iganmode into global space. But the Odun Omo Iganmode is restrictive to the Awori in Ota land, and the Ota people are very sentimental concerning the festival. In terms of endorsement, we had quite a few last year.

When do you hope to hold the Awori Day Festival?

It is in October, and preparation has started.

You are also the head of Awori Tourism, what are some of the initiatives warehoused by it?

We intend to do specific products development. So, we decided to collaborate with a young man who has over 175 drums and we wanted to showcase those drums. Then we are going to have a room where we showcase all our obas. Some of them will be in wax, like my late father, he is going to be in wax, and other obas will be there, like the Madam Troussard in London. Then we are also having a tourism school in collaboration with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR). We should have started this in January but a few delays in the build up to commencing with the school and one of it is the renovation of the designated school building. When

do you envisage the school will finally commence operation then?

Before the Awori Day Festival in October. Besides the motion from Awori Tourism not much is heard or seen be done for tourism by the Ogun State government, what do you think is responsible for this lacuna? That is an issue for the state government to address but the last time I spoke to the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, my understanding of what he said was that most products and projects had to be put on hold because of COVID-19 pandemic. It is my belief that now that we gradually recovering from the devastating effects of COVID-19, they will soon take steps at reviving tourism activities in the state especially the International Drum Festival, which is a flagship of the state.

How would you describe the present state of affairs of Nigerian tourism?

I think some of our people in the private sector have done very well so far and I wish they could get enough of the much-needed government support. If only we could re-activate the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT) and get it to work the way it is supposed to work, where we can get the governors and some of the ministries to be part of it. The truth is that the government is supposed to lay the policies while the private sector is supposed to drive them. If there is no enabling environment, it will take a while for us to get to the ‘Promised Land’ of tourism in Nigeria.

One of the complaints from the private sector is the lack of support from the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, which is the supervisory ministry for tourism, as a result there is a growing call for the return of the defunct Federal Ministry of Tourism and Culture, do you share this view?

My view on this is that we should try as a nation to first ensure that we have a stand-alone Federal Ministry of Tourism and Culture. We should also ensure that only proven tourism professionals, who are very passionate about tourism are the ones allowed to drive the ministry for now. There is a window of about $80 billion dollars that we are losing in terms of tourism products, just because we have chosen to continue to run our tourism the way we are running now.

Does that mean you are also advocating for a stand-alone tourism ministry?

Yes, we definitely need to and also activate the Presidential Council on Tourism (PCT). We need to get the tourism stakeholders to see this as ‘our thing’, not as ‘my thing’, or ‘their thing’, because some individuals are so ‘I’ driven in perspective and in narrative and they make things difficult for others. Some of our younger generations are selling leisure. Tourism is bigger than this. We need to come together and celebrate ourselves. FADINA

