Adetunji targets third goal for Rivers

Rivers United striker, Sunday Adetunji, will be looking forward to scoring his third goal for Rivers United as the club welcomes Abia Warriors to Port Harcourt in another Nigeria Professional Football League game.

Since joining the club, the former Enyimba striker has scored two goals and one assist in his last three games and will be hoping to score the third against his former club, Abia Warriors.

The game will be a crunch game as former NPFL winner, Imama Amapakabo, will be leading his team, Abia Warriors, against a Port Harcourt based side, his home state and where he made his name as a footballer for the defunct Sharks FC Plateau United also will be looking forward to getting a win at home against Wikki Tourists in another league game while Heartland will be targeting another away win when they play against Nasarawa United. Kano Pillars and Katsina United will continue their rivalry in Katsina with Jigawa Golden Stars hosting Dakkada in another league game.

Sunshine Stars, currently, has been going through a tough time and will be facing another difficult game against FC IfeanyiUbah away from home. Lagos fans will be hoping to see their darling team, MFM secure a home win against Lobi Stars, especially after back to back away win against FC IfeanyiUbah and Warri Wolves in their last two games

