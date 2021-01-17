Adewale Adeleke, wife in great mood as they welcome first baby

The wedding ceremony process of Adewale Adeleke, elder brother to music star, Davido, to his lover, Kani that kicked off December 2019 is still fresh in the minds of many because of its uniqueness and all trappings deployed to make it stand out.

Adewale, chairman HKN and Kani held their traditional wedding ceremony in Kani’s hometown in Calabar, Cross River State on the 13th of December 2019. The white wedding train moved to Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates on February 2nd, 2020 at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, with family and friends in attendance.

The couple, family, friends and associates are happy the union is beginning to bear fruits as the young couple just had their first child.

Adewale recently announced arrival of their bundle of joy, a baby girl. The good news of the tiny feet has no doubt set the love birds in great mood.

