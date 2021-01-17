Body & Soul

Adewale Adeleke, wife in great mood as they welcome first baby

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The wedding ceremony process of Adewale Adeleke, elder brother to music star, Davido, to his lover, Kani that kicked off December 2019 is still fresh in the minds of many because of its uniqueness and all trappings deployed to make it stand out.

 

Adewale, chairman HKN and Kani held their traditional wedding ceremony in Kani’s hometown in Calabar, Cross River State on the 13th of December 2019. The white wedding train moved to Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates on February 2nd, 2020 at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi, with family and friends in attendance.

 

The couple, family, friends and associates are happy the union is beginning to bear fruits as the young couple just had their first child.

 

Adewale recently announced arrival of their bundle of joy, a baby girl. The good news of the tiny feet has no doubt set the love birds in great mood.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

The heat treatment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sweating has been for ages used as a beauty therapy. The Mayans were said to use sweat houses 3,000 years ago for relaxation and cleansing the skin, according to Harvard Health Publications.   In Finland, heat treatment have been used for thousands of years, and one out of three Finns use heat treatment til date. […]
Body & Soul

Gold plated baby pram worth N2.7m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

This gold plated old style pram will surely draw all attention to the mum and dad walking their little one.   This baby stroller is one of the most expensive in the world, fit for a royal baby.   If all others were modern and trendy and came with all kinds of bells and whistles, […]
Body & Soul

Bright and bold ‘1707’ by Veens

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Big Brother Naija stars, Nelson Allison, Sir Dee, Omashola Oburoh are the models for Nigeria’s fast rising fashion brand, Veens Clothing Line latest collection tagged ‘1707’.   The newly unveiled collection is to celebration of the designer’s birthday on July 17, 2020.   The collection features an array of male and female kaftans that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica