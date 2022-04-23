Adewale Ayuba: I’ve never been to a club house in my life

Adewale Ayuba also known as Mr. Johnson the king of Bonsue Fuji is an easy going traditional style singer, drummer and actor. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, he spoke on issues affecting music in Nigeria, and the way forward. Ayuba has released well over 26 albums, he writes his lyrics and co-produces some of his released tracks. Excerpt…

What has the Bonsue Fuji star been up to all this while?

We are trying to rebrand musically, artistically; rebranding the name itself which is Fuji music and Adewale Ayuba as a band leader, that’s what we are doing and we are trying to digitalize Fuji music, we are trying to bring the analogue into the digital level. We are trying to go on tracking not like the normal way of releasing albums like seventeen minutes long. So those are the things we are trying to do.

Your starting point seems interesting, so how exactly did you see music in the beginning?

I will say it’s my calling because I started as early at the age of five, so I can say it’s my calling, I just love singing.

When did you release your first album?

My first album was released in 1986 when Dele Giwa died and it’s called “Ibere” beginning.

When you look back to those days, what do you really remember?

What I remember those days is that before you release any album, there’s a censor’s board that listens to it particularly the lyrics to know if it’s suitable for children, for the country. I don’t think we do that anymore so it’s not that organised like before. Then you had the record label that will handle marketing and by the grace of God, everything they put out there, all the income goes to them but now piracy is killing that.

What do you think can be done in the Nigerian music industry now because when we look at those days you started, the content of the songs made meaning but it’s so different now. What do you think can be done to put things right?

We just need to do the right thing. First, government must set up a platform that before you release an album, you need to take it to the organised censor’s board. Secondly, try to eradicate the issue of piracy. Those are the two things that can be done

What would you love to change about your music if you could turn back the hands of time?

I will love to still be a Fuji singer, I am a Nigerian and I’m proud of Fuji music so it’s the only thing I can use to open the Western world for myself. The only thing I’m trying to do now is to digitalize, take it away from where it was before; so that is that.

When did you get your break in music?

It happened in 1990 when I released “Bubble”.

When you write your songs, what kind of issues do you put in the content?

When I am writing my songs, I have to think of children first, something that will educate children, couple, family in general. I wouldn’t want to do a song that only men can listen to it; when it gets to women they stop it. I also wouldn’t want to do something that as the parents are listening to it, the children come in and say no, what kind of music is this, so I try to relate and I will always make sure that it’s 100 percent Fuji music.

With the rise of hip hop which is rendered in local dialects, how has your music been able to cope?

That’s not our own, it’s a different brand of music; they are doing well on their own but you can’t tell me everybody wants it like that. That’s a different band so we don’t have problem with that.

Do you see them as a threat to your own music?

I don’t see them as a threat. You can only get an award doing the music that you know is from your nation. They will hardly give Grammy award to a Nigerian because hip hop is from America. Have you ever seen anybody collect reggae award at the international level apart from the Jamaicans? So, that is it.

What else have you done apart from music?

I am into hospitality and it’s part of entertainment to us in Nigeria.

What are the fondest memories you have?

I will say we have good ones, we have bad ones but the ones we call bad are like trials which happen to everybody. The good one was when I first got my artiste award, that is the best artiste in Nigeria and the second one when I got an award in South Africa; the negative one was when they shot me in Abeokuta when I went to perform; so that’s life but we thank God.

What is your staying power in music?

I will say originality; I stick to what people know me for, Fuji. I try to promote it; I try to certify it so that I keep being better every day. People know that when you want to listen to Ayuba, it’s original Fuji music you will listen to.

How would you rate the music industry?

I will say we are doing very well, we have beautiful talents in Nigeria. I can’t give any kudos to government, people are just doing it without making money, that’s to let you know that this nation is meant for entertainers and the government need to come up with how to assist them to make money from it.

The Ayuba of those days could really dance, can he still do those things?

It’s part of my style but we should know that the Okocha we know 10 years ago is not the same Okocha we know now. Dancing is an ability, it has to do with strength, it has to do with age but that does not mean you don’t have the strength, so that’s the reality of life.

How can you describe your personal style?

I will give glory to God, my woman in the house and my children. When I dress somehow they tell me daddy you can’t wear that, I call them my wardrobe managers, so I thank God for that.

Does your personal style influence your choice of music?

Yes, I think so because your background matters a lot. If you didn’t go to school you can’t speak in English, you can’t write your songs. If you are from a bad background it will affect your style too, so we give glory to God, our parents and families.

How has fashion as a form of art influence your personal style?

Fashion is part of entertainment industry, so what people see is you and how you look matters a lot. For example you release an album, everybody love it but one day they meet you personally and start to say see how this guy dresses, that can make them forget about the music. People don’t know that when you are a singer, no matter how good you are in singing you have to make sure your dress also matters, it’s all combined.

What’s the future of Bonsue music now because if you stop what you are doing now, there is nobody that will take over?

Somebody started Fuji, Sikiru Ayinde, may his soul rest in peace. Person who started Fuji has gone but we are still doing Fuji. So my own style is just Bonsue Fuji, Sikiru had his own style, everybody has their own style so Fuji will never stop and my style will be there. I still see a lot of people that sing like Ayuba and what we are trying to do now is to popularise Fuji music to the Western world.

It’s obvious that hip hop music has taken over?

That is the problem we are facing in Nigeria, we always believe that anything international is better even up to the food we eat. We see our own things as local and dirty and it’s only the government that can change that.

What kind of a person is Ayuba?

I love my music; I don’t do any other thing apart from music. I can say I’m a homely person, from my office to the house; I’ve never been to the club house. That is me.

How do you find time to relax?

I thank God for the kind of job I do because music itself is life, so when you sit and listen to good music and at the same time doing your work, you are relaxing as well. When I get home, I play with my kids.

