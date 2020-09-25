News

ADEWALE Lipede produces Nollywood in Hollywood

Adewole A. Lipede, a brand strategist, commercial and tv producer and philanthropist has indicated plans to produce a series of movie premiere events with the college USC titled “Nollywood in Hollywood”

The event will a 3 day long affair from October 2 – 4 2020 will have one movie premiere event daily with a discussion session to follow after each screening.

On Oct. 2nd the movie LIVING IN BONDAGE(Breaking Free) will be screened. On Oct. 3, the THE GHOST AND THE HOUSE OF TRUTH will be screened, while on Oct. 4 MERRY MEN 2 will be screened. A question and answer interactive session will proceed each screening.

Also there will be a roundtable discussion with Hollywood producers, distributors and casting agents on the 4th one hour before the screening of MERRY MEN 2. This is to afford invited guests and participants the opportunity to interact and ask Hollywood executives questions on casting, distribution deals and ways to achieve a cooperative partnership between Hollywood and Nollywood.

Prince Adewole confirmed that due to safety measures necessitated by covid 19, all events will be held online. He also stated that there will be skeletal staff and crew on ground at the event venue to make sure things run smoothly but that all the invited guests and panelists will join the daily events virtually.

