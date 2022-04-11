Adewole: Nigerians should explore opportunities in waste management

Mr. Taiwo Adewole, Managing Director, WasteXChange Limited and Environmental Sustainability Expert, in this interview with CHRIS UGWU, speaks on prosepects and challenges of waste management, recycling and other knotty issues affecting the sector in the country

What is your take on the investment landscape in the country amidst COVID- 19?

Investment landscape in Nigeria amidst COVID 19 today with special focus on waste management sector has increased, more waste were generated during the COVID era, most especially with production of materials and distribution as palliative.

Also, more people stayed indoor and generate more waste and more plastics were manufactured for the production of sanitizer and a very good case is Lagos State. Initially we have about four or five recycling companies, but with post-COVID, we have over 60 recycling companies registered in Lagos today and over 10 major offtakers who process and convert waste into finished products. So I can say that COVID-19 favoured the waste management sector.

What are the challenges facing waste management in the country?

Current challenges facing waste management in the country have to do with behavioral and attitudinal change of people towards waste generation and management; another challenge has to do with education and awareness, lack of infrastructural development and logistics and, lastly, funding, despite the facts that the industry is worth over of $1 billion worldwide and Nigeria can make a minimum of N4 billion.

What are the prospects of waste management in emerging economy like Nigeria?

As stated earlier, the industry is worth over $1 billion and Nigeria generates about 100,000 tonnes of waste daily, and if monetary value is to be placed on it, that is about N4 billion daily, while the 14,000 tonnes daily generated in Lagos is about N52 million daily, so if you are not going into plastics recycling, you can go into upcycling, waste composite, waste to energy etc, there is prosperity in every section listed and the hanging fruits among them is the plastic recycling,

How are your synergies with corporate organisations in efforts to create a cleaner and safer enviroment for citizenry and aquatic life?

Lots of corporate organisations in Nigeria are putting efforts to create a cleaner and safer environment through their CSR by coming up with clean up exercises, adoption of beaches for clean-up and some are also into supporting recycling activities, most especially those in the financial sectors in Nigeria.

There has been a law that made it mandatory that every financial institution in Nigeria must submit annually their environmental sustainability reports, so majority of them today are supporting recycling industries, while some are supporting the climate change initiative, but with the new policy of adopt a bin now in Lagos State, it is mandatory for every organised estate, corporate organisations and event centers to segregate their waste at source.

This is to promote and improve the recycling and waste management industries in Nigeria.

What are the challenges in mobilisation for cleaning beaches in the country?

Challenges in mobilisation for cleaning of beaches in the country has to do with a lot of factors, attitudinal behavior of the people, and there is this belief that a beach clean-up is just business as usual, people come and clean up and the whole thing end there that same day.

But there is a need to do more than one-off clean up, adopt a bin, make the community realise they could make money from the regular clean-up of the beaches by collection of recycables within the coastal community.

What efforts are you making to encourage proper disposal of wastes, especially now that rainy season is starting?

We are keying into the Lagos recycling initiatives – adopt a bin system – to encourage proper disposal of waste, especially now that the rainy season is starting.

People should see their waste as resources not just ordinary waste. Now in Lagos State, people are making money daily from plastics to aluminum cans, nylon, tyres, cartons, etc, there is a value attached to each of these items, which people hitherto see as waste, so, instead of clogging the drainage with waste, our organisation gives rewards to every individual who segregates their waste with cash.

Do you think authorities are creating enough awareness on importance of waste manage-ment and recycling?

In Lagos today I give it to LAWMA when it comes to awareness creation, they have come up with lots of innovation from LAWMA academy to increasing the number of recyclers from seven to 76 in Lagos, and the awareness is a continuous one. In fact, they have been moving round local government and LCDA to hold stakeholder meetings, opening up opportunities, especially in the recycling industries.

How can investors be encouraged to sustain participation in waste management and recycling?

Investors can be encouraged through infrastructural development and logistics and creating an enabling environment. One thing is for an investor to install a million dollar machine and there is no feedstocks to run the machines, and the feedstocks are available in our drainages and dumpsites, so, for an investor to be encouraged, every household must segregate their waste, and make feedstock available for such an investor.

How do you think government can revive and reposition the waste management sector?

Lagos State government has revived and repositioned the waste management sector already and I believe every other state in Nigeria can learn from LAWMA and the next level they have taken waste management sector to in the state. Lagos State is a pace setter when it comes to waste management in Nigeria today.

Do you think an emerging economy like Nigeria has what it takes to battle climate change?

Yes an emerging economy like Nigeria has what it takes to battle climate change. If there are policies on ground to enable alternative source of energy, for instance, solar power, wind energy etc, these are solution to mitigate climate change activities, some apply to waste management.

Waste management contributes methane gases, CH4, to climate change, but waste segregation and recycling can be another opportunity to battle climate change.

The major problem is implementation of policy. For instance, in Nigeria today, every single household runs on generators due to the activities of our DisCos, yet every year, Nigerian government attends international summits, treaty and conferences and sign, yet back home we keep polluting, flaring gases, felling trees, etc, but as an emerging economy we can tackle the issues of climate change if we look at alternatives that are clean and sustainable.

Do you think leveraging green bond market will foster a better and safer ecosystem?

Yes. Green bond leveraging can foster a better and safer ecosystem, if the bond is channeled towards the right place that has to do with greening and not unsustainable projects.

How will tree planting help to fight climate change?

Very good questions. Despite government promising to plant five million trees, we are yet to see a ground breaking for the implementation of tree planting and, like I said, it is only Lagos State that sets aside a specific date for tree planting and the state has planted millions of trees because they know the importance, the oxygen we breath in today comes from the trees and the trees help us in absorbing the excess CO2 we have in our environment today.

Do you think climate change is actually fueling farmer-herder clash in Nigeria?

Definitely climate change is fueling the farmer-herders clash, desertification is setting in in the northern part of the country, the herders are moving southwards, which is greener, and an opportunity for the herders to feed their cattles, but in the process overrunning the farmlands, who has access to irrigation process and favourable weather condition.

So we can see that climate change is leading to migration from desertification towards the greener zone. This was the more reason government was looking at the green walls and reforestation and also reviving the Lake Chad that is drying up already. Some lagosians are fond of evading payment of LAWMA bills and this has created paucity of funds for waste management in the state. What do you think could be done to enforce appropriate bill payments?

Thank you very much. Most people prefer to patronise the cart pushers, but are these cart pushers registered and recognised by government? Do the resident give them their waste for disposal for free?

No! If they can pay cart pushers, why not PSP that are registered and invested in trucks, fueling and employment of workers, yet people that give waste to cart pushers don’t ask question where the wastes are taken, but they end up in the drainage and roadsides.

Now with the adoption of a bin policy of Lagos State, every household must have two bins, blue for recycables and green for general waste, if you adopt and separate your waste you get five per cent discount, if you don’t adopt and separate your waste your bill will increase by 15 per cent.

Can you tell us a little about WasteXChange?

Wastexchange is a community-based recycling and drop centers that is located at Oniru with the full support of the Oniru chieftancy office – Oba of Oniru – and Lagos Waste Management Authority. Between February 28 and now, we have recovered over 750,000 bottles within Oniru alone.

Presently, we have been handed over 65 estates and organisation to collect their recycables, which means we have to help the household and organisations key into the ‘adopt a bin’ and Lagos recycle initiative, where every household can segregate their waste they drop off with us and get a five per cent discount on their wastebill and also get incentives from us.

How has your organisation helped in creating jobs?

Wastexchange has created over 20 direct jobs and over 40 indirect jobs through the waste pickers.

Women are able to send their children to schools by bringing their recyclables to us, while some are able to pay their bills by bringing their recycables to us and they get cash rewards of minimum of N5,000 from us on a daily and weekly basis. We have created employment opportunities, create raw materials for industries and keeping the environment clean and plastics free.

What is your organisation’s vision for waste management?

Our vision for waste management is to make sure that every household don’t waste their waste and make money directly from their household waste.

