Adewoyin: Exit of a quintessential actress, dancer, costumier

Nigeria, particularly the arts and culture sector, was thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actress, Abosede Adewoyin (aka Madam Tinubu and Mama Onimama), on June 23. She died at the age of 60 and was buried the same day. In a statement announcing her demise, notable artist and playwright, Mufu Onifade, described the late Aunty Bose, as she was fondly called in the Arts circle, as a “quintessential actress, dancer and costumier.” Many of her colleagues have been paying tributes her, descring her as a dedicated Thespian, humble and amiable person.

She was a member of the contingent (Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture) that performed Funmi Odusolu’s famous dance musical, ORÍ (Destiny) that performed as Lagos State hosted General Muhammadu Buhari, Head of State in 1984. The play toured Nigeria finally took toured some cities in the USA in 1986. Aunty Bose played Madam Tinubu in EFUNROYE TINUBU written by Prof Akinwumi Isola and directed by Gbenga Adewusi in 1989. The play was later adapted for Television and was a screen hit all through 1989/1990.

She would later to costume many plays for stage and screen while she also kept acting. She acted alongside Oga Bello (Adebayo Salami) in Funke Akindele’s ỌMỌ GHETTO. While she played Mama Onimama, Oga Bello played Baba Onibaba. A staffer of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, she participated in many editions of the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST). She also took part in many of the council’s plays and dance productions. She remained active in the profession till she breathed her last. She was aged 60.

Like this: Like Loading...