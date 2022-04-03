Adeyanju: Drug dealers now target jetties, bonded terminals

Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, President General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) is the head of the committee set up by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to broker peace between the National officers of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and their suspended Lagos chapter officials. He spoke with PAUL OGBUOKIRI on efforts to reconcile the suspended state chapter officials and the national officers of the union. He also spoke on illicit drug imports through Nigerian ports and the poor working environment at Nigerian shipping companies

You’re the head of the NLC committee brokering peace between the national officers of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Union (NURTW) and their suspended Lagos chapter officials. How is it going?

It is an ongoing process but I can tell you that at the end on the day, normalcy will be restored. It is a family affair and it will be resolved like that. We have already met with the Lagos union officials and we have already scheduled a meeting with the national officers. Once we done with that, we will address them together and the issue will be settled once and for all.

When you met with the suspended Lagos officials, what did they say is their grouse with national body?

It is not all that were discussed that we can start to discuss in the public. You remember the intervention of the NLC is to find an amicable resolution. It is not a fault finding mission. But I can assure you that the media will be carried along as we make progress on reconciliation efforts.

What is the update from the threat of withdrawal of service issued to IOCs?

To us, we are still waiting for a directive from the Nigerian Labour Congress on our notice of withdrawal of service against the IOCs for their nonchalant attitude towards the stevedoring contractors and dockworkers, and for not allowing them into their terminals.

We expect them to call us on the level of compliance by the IOCs. If they have complied, we will suspend our plan to withdraw our services but if they are stubborn, we will renew our strike.

Sir you clocked one year in office on March 17 this year in your second term. What is the story like?

It is still the same story. We have tried to improve on what we were doing towards the end of our last tenure and part of it is what you are seeing now.

The issue of the IOCs, we are still coming down to shipping that we gave ultimatum last time but because of COVID-19, the managements wrote to us that they could not negotiate. What we will do now is to reopen it, so that they can present the committee that was set up, so that they can review the salaries of staff in shipping companies.

A lot is going underground and I think the president of that branch is trying his best and I give it to him but he needs backup from the national and we are going to give it to him, so that we can change the narrative once and for all.

How can somebody be in one position for 12 to 15 years without promotion? And if the person is going on retirement, is nothing. Retirement in shipping companies is like death sentence. That is the way we see it.

Outsiders may think things are going on well with the workers in shipping companies, but no, it is not. They are not well remunerated and there is need for the union to come in so that they can have an NJIC the way we have for seafarers and dockworkers.

There should be a minimum standard, so that when you are leaving, you will know that you have put in 35 years; you are going home with happiness not the death sentence that is going on in shipping.

Why I called it death sentence is that I have a friend that put in between 30 to 35 years of service in shipping company and his report was brought before him and what he is going to take is nothing to write home about. He is working in one of the prominent departments in a shipping company and his salary is nothing.

I can remember last year, you spoke about contraband items and illicit drugs coming from bonded terminals that NPA should have their security there. As it is today, it has become lucid that the facilities are being used to import contrabands. What’s your reaction to this?

I think I said it last time that our jetties are porous and that Nigerian Ports Authority, NIMASA personnel are not visible at the jetties. The perpetrators of the crimes that bring in bad items and making huge money from it, they prefer bonded terminals and jetties. I think the government should pay attention more on these bonded terminals and jetties. I commend NDLEA, who have put their men in the ports. Nevertheless, the NPA and NIMASA in the past had their staff in all jetties and bonded terminals.

There is no way we should have a bonded terminals that is very big where we have customs officers but NPA staff are not there. NIMASA too, being the regulator should have its staff in all the terminals and work hand-in-hand with all the security agencies.

If you have bonded terminals that can accommodate more than two thousand to five thousand containers, there should be a police post there. All other agencies like NDLEA, Customs, quarantine and others should be there so that whatever that is coming out from there, the whole world will see it. I appeal to the MD of NPA to look into that and make sure he sends some of his security operatives there too.

If they are short of workers, they should employ more Nigerians. It is a way of creating employment in the country to fill the vacant areas. I have said it before that that is the area that dealers in illegal items see as a way to get their own booty and nobody is seeing them and if not we’ll managed, more of it is coming.

What is relationship of MWUN with barge operators like today?

Our relationship with barge operators is still cordial but we are weighing our options because I learnt the executives of the barge operators body have some hitches among themselves and they have said that they would harmonise among themselves.

So, we have given them a chance to resolve their problems but if the problems persist, we may have no option than to pull out because we cannot remain in a MoU that is about three to four months now and nothing is coming out and unfortunately, the leaders that are supposed to facilitate the MoU are fighting themselves.

What about the investments you made into truck business?

The beauty of our investment is that we have gotten the department of haulage in terms of a new district and we are on course because the district has taken over our investment and we have given our trucks to them to manage on behalf of the union

We are expanding our scope of business because we can’t remain stagnant. At least, before I leave office, let me put something on ground for the incoming person to serve as source of income for the union and they too will have to improve on it. We need to put a structure in place, so that whoever is coming will just build in it.

What of the issues of access roads?

We keep on talking about the access road to the port, the gateway to our economy.

If you look at what is still happening now for the past two to three years, we have given ultimatum; the Vice President of this country, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo came to Lagos as a result of the ultimatum issued by the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria but as I am talking to you now,

Tincan Island Port area is still no go area because the road has not been reconstructed the way we expected it.

The company awarded the contract is slow. I can tell you that they are part of the problems maritime stakeholders are having today. It is like they have formed a cartel with the contractors managing the road to keep in such bad shape in perpetuity, so that the extortion going on there will continue.

Otherwise, what stops them from giving palliatives to the road leading to Coconut because if there is palliative work on that axis, by now, they would have opened the two roads for us to have easy access into the seaport.

We thought that by December, the road would have been fixed but as it is now, I don’t think we can talk of June or July this year. These are the things that can cause us setbacks on the projections of 2022.

