Adeyemi College set for online matric for fresh students

Owing to the restriction on large gatherings in keeping with COVID-19 pandemic protocols and precautions, the management of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo has said that arrangements had been concluded for online matriculation of the newly admitted students for the 2019/2020 academic session.

According to the institution, which disclosed this in a statement made available to New Telegraph, the online matriculation would take place on August 4. In the statement signed by the Head, Information and Public Relations Unit for the institution, Mrs. Oluseto Olatuyi reiterated that the ceremony, which will be held via Zoom platform would be streamed on the college approved YouTube Channel – Adeyemi College of Education Television, ACETv) and Facebook, respectively.

“The college advised the students to participate in the exercise by joining a Zoom meeting after registering with the approved link. Only students for the Nigerian Certificate in Education (NCE) 100’Level; First Degree 100-Level and 200-Level (Direct Entry) fresh men and women are strictly allowed to register and participate in the ceremony.

Any unacceptable JAMB registration number will be removed and barred from joining the programme,” the statement added. She, however, added that “while filling the matriculation oath students should ensure that they fill, sign as appropriate (not using digital signature) and scan the form (in PDF Format) immediately after the matriculation.”

The statement further noted that the students should scan the matriculation oath form after the exercise and send to appropriate quarter, not later than Friday, August 7, 2020, warning that “any form sent after the deadline will not be accepted and treated.”

“Any candidate offered admission, but did not matriculate is not a student and cannot therefore take part in the semester examinations, such candidates cannot have matriculation numbers to write any examination as bonafide students,” the statement added.

Like this: Like Loading...