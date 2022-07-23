Adeyemi emerges AFCAC secretary general

Nigerian aviation expert, Adefunke Adeyemi, has been elected as the secretary general of African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), reports TheWill. AFCAC is the specialised agency of the African Union (UN), with the mandate to oversee civil aviation development in the continent. In a recent statement by the Commission, it disclosed that: “The Bureau and the Secretariat of AFCAC have the honour to inform AFCAC member states, international organisations, state partners and all aviation and affiliated stakeholders that Ms Adefunke Adeyemi has been elected the new secretary general of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC).”

‘Adeyemi’s election was also made public at the just concluded 34th AFCAC Plenary in Dakar, Senegal. Adeyemi takes over from the former secretary general, Mr Tefera Mekonnen Teferra, whose tenure ended in January 2022, following which Ms Angeline Simana steered AFCAC as interim secretary general.

In her remark, Adeyemi said that that her objective was to build on the progress already made by previous scribes and teams of AFCAC to see a new dawn for change through positive action for AFCAC and African aviation. “The vision for African aviation is to enable a fully connected, prosperous and united Africa. We have made so much progress and we must stay the course and build on current momentum to strengthen existing partnerships and create new mutually beneficial relationships. We are stronger together and I am fully committed to collaboration, multilateralism and fostering cooperation with all States, partners and relevant stakeholders to move African aviation forward,” she said.

Adeyemi further stated: “We must all work together to tackle the challenges that African aviation has faced and harness the opportunities that abound to translate Africa’s aviation potential into reality. The time is now. Africa must fully connect, for its own survival and prosperity. Civil aviation must continue to focus on its core areas and also work much closer with the tourism and trade sectors.

This synergy, which must be intentional, will ensure that African aviation survives, grows and thrives for the benefit of Africa and its citizens.’’ With an international career spanning over 20 years, Adeyemi began her career as a lawyer in Nigeria and then as company secretary and general counsel to Virgin Nigeria Airways before joining the International Air Transport Association (IATA) where she has worked in different roles over the last 12 years. In her current role as regional director, External Affairs and Sustainability for Africa, she advocates the sustainability of air transport, trade, tourism and business across the region, highlighting its positive socio-economic impact and value as strategic enablers and accelerators of development and growth across Africa and beyond.

