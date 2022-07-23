Travel & Tourism

Adeyemi emerges AFCAC secretary general

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Nigerian aviation expert, Adefunke Adeyemi, has been elected as the secretary general of African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), reports TheWill. AFCAC is the specialised agency of the African Union (UN), with the mandate to oversee civil aviation development in the continent. In a recent statement by the Commission, it disclosed that: “The Bureau and the Secretariat of AFCAC have the honour to inform AFCAC member states, international organisations, state partners and all aviation and affiliated stakeholders that Ms Adefunke Adeyemi has been elected the new secretary general of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC).”

‘Adeyemi’s election was also made public at the just concluded 34th AFCAC Plenary in Dakar, Senegal. Adeyemi takes over from the former secretary general, Mr Tefera Mekonnen Teferra, whose tenure ended in January 2022, following which Ms Angeline Simana steered AFCAC as interim secretary general.

In her remark, Adeyemi said that that her objective was to build on the progress already made by previous scribes and teams of AFCAC to see a new dawn for change through positive action for AFCAC and African aviation. “The vision for African aviation is to enable a fully connected, prosperous and united Africa. We have made so much progress and we must stay the course and build on current momentum to strengthen existing partnerships and create new mutually beneficial relationships. We are stronger together and I am fully committed to collaboration, multilateralism and fostering cooperation with all States, partners and relevant stakeholders to move African aviation forward,” she said.

Adeyemi further stated: “We must all work together to tackle the challenges that African aviation has faced and harness the opportunities that abound to translate Africa’s aviation potential into reality. The time is now. Africa must fully connect, for its own survival and prosperity. Civil aviation must continue to focus on its core areas and also work much closer with the tourism and trade sectors.

This synergy, which must be intentional, will ensure that African aviation survives, grows and thrives for the benefit of Africa and its citizens.’’ With an international career spanning over 20 years, Adeyemi began her career as a lawyer in Nigeria and then as company secretary and general counsel to Virgin Nigeria Airways before joining the International Air Transport Association (IATA) where she has worked in different roles over the last 12 years. In her current role as regional director, External Affairs and Sustainability for Africa, she advocates the sustainability of air transport, trade, tourism and business across the region, highlighting its positive socio-economic impact and value as strategic enablers and accelerators of development and growth across Africa and beyond.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Summer 2022: Top spots to visit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Edinburgh, Scotland: Queen Elizabeth celebrates her platinum jubilee in 2022, and while that may be reason enough to go to London to witness all of the official celebrations that will swirl around Buckingham Palace in June, how about paying tribute to the UK’s longest reigning monarch with a pilgrimage through her beloved Scotland? It’s not […]
Travel & Tourism

Destination Jamaica: Nigerian tour company expands charter flight operations

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Nigerians are set to enjoy less strenuous, un-interrupted direct flight operations to Jamaica following the success of the historic inaugural charter flight from Lagos to Montego Bay, Jamaica last December. Plans are already in top gear for a second charter that will operate between May 24 and June 1. The flight will set the stage […]
Travel & Tourism

Exploring the magical elan of Yusufari Sand Dunes

Posted on Author Umeokoli Cordis-Maria Yotamara

The dream I have always wanted to visit the sand dunes at the desert of Yusufari. I stumbled on a picture of a lady dressed in hijab on the internet that looked so much like pictures from some of the clients who have explored Dubai’s sun dunes safari. Immediately, I decided on visiting the destination, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica