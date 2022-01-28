News

Adeyeye, Bamidele, others reject Ekiti APC primary

Posted on

At least seven out of the eight Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants have asked for the cancellation of Thursday’s governorship primary election at the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti.They protested against the conduct of the exercise on the grounds of imposition and fraud, threatening legal action.

Ex-Minister of State for Works, Dayo Adeyeye; the representative of Ekiti Central in the National Assembly, Opeyemi Bamidele; ex-Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Bamidele Faparusi; House of Representatives member, Femi Bamisile, Kayode Ojo, Afolabi Oluwasola and Demola Popoola withdrew from the contest a few hours before the beginning of the exercise, leaving only alleged Governor Kayode Fayemi’s favourite and former Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji in the race. Addressing journalists on behalf of the protesters, Bamidele claimed government officials hijacked the election process.

They alleged that Governor Mohammed Abubakar Badaru APC Governorship Primary Committee gave the result sheets to Oyebanji’s supporters before the election. Bamidele said: “They shouldn’t embarrass the APC with this conduct. We want the committee to stop the process. They have made the result sheets available to Biodun Oyebanji’s supporters to write the results. “It was also embarrassing and unfortunate that only the government appointees and those loyal to Governor Fayemi and Oyebanji were appointed as Returning Officers and Presiding Officers. “The outcome of this election is predetermined. We want the process cancelled because we don’t want the committee to embarrass our party by forcing us to confront them in the court.” Adeyeye and Faparusi condemned the modality for the conduct of the primary, alleging that it was laced with fraud.

 

Our Reporters

