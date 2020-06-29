Adeyeye, Ojudu, others to APC: Rescue Ekiti from Fayemi’s undemocratic style

•Re-examine yourselves, says party

ormer Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, a presidential aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and some aggrieved All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Ekiti State, have condemned alleged untowards attitude of Governor Kayode Fayemi to criticism.

The party leaders also stated that the governor was sidelining critics of his government by influencing party executives to discriminate against them.

The leaders, however, called on the just inaugurated Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the party to rise up and correct the scenario of allegedly using party machineries to punish members via illegal suspension from party’s activities.

The concerned leaders also expressed fears that the party might suffer defeat in the next governorship election in 2022 with the alleged existing cleavages and underperformance of the Fayemi-led government.

But responding, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Ade Ajayi, urged the aggrieved members to re-examine themselves, saying Fayemi was not meddling in the party’s operations.

The statement signed by 15 APC leaders was made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti yesterday.

Others included Senator Tony Adeniyi, former House of Representatives members, Hons Oyetunde Ojo, Bimbo Daramola and Robinson Ajiboye and a former

Ekiti State Assembly Speaker, Hon. Adewale Omirin.

All said: “This gratifying development has informed the need to bring to the attention of the newly constituted committee our concerns about the unfortunate drift of our party in Ekiti State. Prior to now, we have communicated the situation effusively to the dissolved NWC.

“As this new body sets about resetting the future of our party, it has become imperative to acquaint the leadership with developments in Ekiti State.The time has come to bring to the fore the developments in the state and the political realities in our party.

“This travesty was committed deliberately to completely ostracise people out of the party activities and today that is what has become the rule and not the exemption.

“In almost two years, the party had not convened any political meeting of stakeholders, no new membership drive, no political activity whatsoever to rev up and consolidate the place and presence of the party in the state since inception of this administration till date. Instead of growth, the membership of the party is dwindling by the day.

“Today, any member who expresses a contrary view is seen as a dissident that must be harassed and intimidated, notwithstanding the status, stature, profile, reputation and above all contributions of such person.”

