Adeyoye: Lekki Regional Road Construction will ease traffic on Ajah Axis

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye, has said that the Lekki Regional Road Project will decongest traffic within the Lekki sub region. New Telegraph learnt that the project, which was awarded in May 2020 but construction only began in August, 2020 was billed for completion in 22 Months.

Speaking on ongoing projects across the state, particularly, on the Lekki axis, Adeyoye said the 8.75 kilometre road project would provide access to VGC, Ikate Elegushi, Ikota, Chevron Drive, Ajiran, Pinnock Beach Estate, Gracefield Island and Orange Island and serve as an alternative to the Eti-Osa/Epe Expressway. The Special Adviser said that Lekki sub-region was the new economic centre of Lagos with huge amounts invested in the region including the Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lekki Ports, Dangote Petrochemical Plant, Lekki Airports, and other industrial and commercial developments.

She says the road project comprise a 500 meters bridge, 251 metres interchange 50 metres bicycle lane and an adjoining 500 metres road being handled by Messrs Hi-Tech Construction Company Limited was at 23.56 per cent completion and will link Lekki-Epe Expressway at Victoria Garden City (VGC) junction to the Freedom Way in Eti-Osa, to resolve gridlock on the axis She said: “With roads, bridges, you can’t lie, it’s either you do them or you don’t do them because these are things that people feel directly. “And I want the citizens to believe in us; we told you that we will conclude and finish up with Pen Cinema Bridge, we have done that.

We also told you that before the end of this administration, we would move on with the fourth Mainland Bridge. We told you we will give an alternative to the Lekki Epe Expressway and that is exactly what we are doing,” she said. Meanwhile, Managing Director of Hitech Construction Company Limited, Mr Danny Abboud, said the firm had been working round the clock since they moved to the site to deliver the project on schedule.

 

