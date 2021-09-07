ADF hails new APC Chapter Chairmen

… eulogies Organising Secretary for rescuing party from crisis

Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF) has congratulated the newly democratically elected chapter executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who emerged from the peaceful congresses that held last Saturday across the 31 local government areas of Akwa Ibom State.

ADF Director General Rt. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, who stated this in a press statement made available to journalists in Uyo, the state capital, also expressed deep appreciation to the state’s Organising Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Honourable Aboh Uduyok for his steadfastness, uprightness and commitment to the ideals of democracy.

According to the Director General: “Honourable Uduyok, empowered by Article 14, sub-section 14 of APC Constitution which domiciles the power to conduct congresses in his office in compliance to stated dictates conducted credible congresses in the state in strict adherence to the guidelines of the party.

“We wish to state that his courage to stand on the side of the people and truth has saved our great party from what was almost an impending doom and a further alienation from the party’s committed drive to take over the Hilltop Mansion come 2023.”

Ekperikpe Ekpo highlighted that with the faithful intervention of Honourable Uduyok, the APC is once again reinvented and reinvested with appropriate democratic ethos that would endear more people to the party and expand the coast of its membership.

The Director General further explained that what took place on Saturday was proof that APC has the capacity to midwife and sustain the quality of democracy where the voice of Nigerians would be heard and placed favourably at the centre of every policy and decision.

In the same vein according to the Director General: “ADF extends special thanks to President Muhammadu who has through exemplary demonstration of adherence to democratic ideals provided the needed domino effect that was witnessed in Saturday’s transparent congresses across APC families in the Nigeria and indeed Akwa Ibom State.”

Ekpo who said that ADF will remain committed to the ideals of APC pledged unalloyed loyalty of the group to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration while submitting wholly to the leadership of the Grand Leader Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The group urged the newly elected chapter chairmen to be magnanimous in victory and work to grow the party in leaps and bounds.

