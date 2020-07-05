Adhere strictly to safety protocols, NGO urges older persons

Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), an NGO, on Saturday advised older persons to adhere strictly to safety protocols recommended to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Ms May Ikokwu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the initiative made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Ikokwu said the call had become necessary especially following the easing of lockdown measures that were imposed by government to help stop the spread of the virus.

The CEO, who is also the Secretary General, Coalition of Societies for Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN) further called on older persons to wash their hands always, keep social distance, and wear face masks in order to lessen their chances of getting infected.

“The lifting of ban on interstate movement and easing of lockdown does not mean cure has been found for COVID-19 or that the pandemic is no more

