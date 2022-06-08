Adhere to food safety regulations, Lagos tells residents, firms

The Lagos State government yesterday warned residents and firms to adhere to food safety regulations and compliance to ensure safer food and sustainable health for the citizens. Speaking at this year’s World Food Safety Day in Lagos with the theme ‘Safer Food, Better Health’ the Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, who gave the warning, said that the whole essence of the celebration is to inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks.

According to him, food safety is everyone’s responsibility whether you grow food, process, transport, store, distribute, sell, prepare, serve or consume food, saying everyone has a role to play in keeping it safe. He said: “The international day is an opportunity to strengthen efforts to ensure that food we eat is safe, mainstream food safety in the public agenda and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases globally. “And we are here to engage with the different sectoral participators all the critical stakeholders across the food supply chains from the manufacturers to the eateries also the regulators to deliberate on how to make sure the food that we eat is safe.

“We know that we are what we eat, at such, it is very important to ensure the supply chain is kept safe to reduce contamination as well as the effect on hospitalisation, due to food poisoning among others.”

On her part, the Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, said the Agriculture Ministry has activated series of initiatives to ensure Safer food for consumption.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...