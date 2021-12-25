News

Adhere to NPIs as you celebrate Christmas, SGF cautions

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on the control of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Boss Mustapha, has cautioned Nigerians to observe all Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPI) as they celebrate Christmas and New Year. He urged the people to regularly wear their masks, wash their hands, observe social distancing and avoid unnecessary travels in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

In a statement by the Director of Information in the Office of the SGF, Willie Bassey, Mustapha felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful, on the joyous occasion of the 2021 Christmas celebration, to commemorate the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ. SGF called on Christendom to re-dedicate themselves to the will of God by eschewing violence, avarice, discord and all negative tendencies capable of dividing the nation.

 

Our Reporters

News

Abiding in Him

Posted on Author With Pastor Tosin

Jesus says in John 15:4-7: “Remain in me, and I will remain in you. For a branch cannot produce fruit if it is severed from the vine, and you cannot be fruitful unless you remain in me.   “Yes, I am the vine; you are the branches. Those who remain in me, and I in […]
News

Edo: Peace pact by Oba of Benin has curbed violence, attacks –PDP

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday noted that the peace pact initiated by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II ahead of the September 19 governorship election in the state has continued to yield positive results as the cases of violence and spate of attacks across the state have reduced. […]
News

Matthew ‘M.R’ Receives LVNA Awards Nomination

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Matthew ‘M.R’ Reed has been listed as one of the nominees for the LAS VEGAS NEVADA THEATER AWARDS. He was nominated in the category of BEST DIRECTOR. The Awards is an annual award ceremony that celebrates and recognizes works, achievements and accomplishments related to Theater. The award is presented to those who by their works […]

