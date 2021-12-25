Adhere to NPIs as you celebrate Christmas, SGF cautions

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on the control of the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Boss Mustapha, has cautioned Nigerians to observe all Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPI) as they celebrate Christmas and New Year. He urged the people to regularly wear their masks, wash their hands, observe social distancing and avoid unnecessary travels in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

In a statement by the Director of Information in the Office of the SGF, Willie Bassey, Mustapha felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful, on the joyous occasion of the 2021 Christmas celebration, to commemorate the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ. SGF called on Christendom to re-dedicate themselves to the will of God by eschewing violence, avarice, discord and all negative tendencies capable of dividing the nation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...