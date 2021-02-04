‘Adherence to COVID-19 safely protocols low’

Adherence to the new Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, is low. Investigations by the New Telegraph revealed that since the law became effective on Monday, a lot of people in Lagos State have been moving in public places without their nose mask. It will be recalled that Buhari last Wednesday signed the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations 2021, a new law aimed at controlling the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

Investigations showed that while most of the people spoken to don’t know about the new order, they carried out their daily activities without the use of nose mask and not observing other COVID 19 safety precautions. Some of those interviewed told the New Telegraph that they can’t use nose mask; it makes them feel uncomfortable. Hence, they are unable to use it. Also, some Nigerians in Ikeja, Lagos State spoken to didn’t have a good reason for not using nose mask in the public.

Mrs Mistura Oladipupo a market woman in Ipodo, Ikeja, said that she was not aware about the order by President Buhari but stressed that wearing of nose mask makes her uncomfortable too. On her part, Mr John, a student said he has always used his nose mask before the order came into force. Dr. Abdulfattah Sulaiman of COVID-19 center at the Federal Medical Center, Ebute Metta said, “A Face mask is very key to help control the virus,” adding, “The appropriate use of face mask can control the virus by 95 per cent.

If you wear your nose mask properly it can help to reduce the spread of the virus. He said that there are different types of masks that can help control the virus: the surgical mask helps protect the wearer’s nose and mouth from contact with droplets, splashes and sprays that may contain the virus.

It also filters out large particles in the air. According to the medical practitioner, the N95 mask offers more protection than the surgical mask because it can filter out both large and small particles when the wearer inhales while the cloth mask helps to trap the droplets that are released when the wearer talks, coughs or sneezes.

