Adias alleges threat to life week after results were announced

Rivers State Collation Officer in the just-concluded presidential election, Prof. Charles Adias, has raised the alarm over what he called an unabat ed threat to his life, saying that some people were accusing him of rigging the 2023 general election in Rivers State. Adias had alleged that some persons, especially members of the Labour Party (LP), were after his life despite having noth-ing to do with the conduct of elections and computation of results. He added that they were trending his picture and personal information on social media and calling on their members to deal with him. In a statement he signed on Sunday titled my stewardship, my bond as state collation officer for the 2023 presidential election, Rivers State, Adias said though he was unaware of the challenges of been a collation officer but he decided to whether the storm because of his conviction to the growth and development of the political process in the country. The statement reads in part; “On my appointment as state collation officer for the 2023 presidential elections (SCOPE), Rivers State, I had set out as a call to duty on national assignment to fulfil an essential part of my community service as an academic and vice chancellor of a federal university.
