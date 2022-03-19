ADIBE-CHUKWUKA: Providing sustainable earning sources for people’ll combat poverty

Ifeoma Adibe-Chukwuka is the founder and CEO of The Omaness Skin Food Company, She spoke with MUTIAT LAWORE on her entrepreneurial journey, advocacy for female empowerment and developmental issues. Excerpts…

You became an entrepreneur at 19, what was the motivation at that point?

I founded my first non-profit organisation at 19 while I was a student at Lagos State Polytechnic. My campus was located in a low-income community and I witnessed first-hand the lack of learning opportunities and exposure that affected many low-income students. This became my motivation for venturing into social entrepreneurship. I founded my first non-profit organiaation (AYECI Africa) and with funding from corporate sponsorship and volunteer support the organisation provides access to learning, employability skill and dignified livelihood opportunities for young people and women.

Could you describe the challenges at the beginning?

At the beginning one of the major challenges I faced was securing funding to keep the programmes and activities of the organisation running. Because the organisation was founded as a non-profit, we were not generating revenue and had to depend on the funding from external sources (private donations, and corporate sponsorships) which were mostly one-off and short term. This was not sustainable, so it posed a major challenge.

What inspired your going into the home grown skin food sector?

Venturing into the home grown skin food sector presented an opportunity for me to empower and enrich the lives of more women across West Africa in a more sustainable and profitable manner. I had spent over a decade working and creating interventions for young people and women in low-income communities and it became a pressing concern for me as I observed women who struggled with financial inadequacies and lack of opportunity to earn a decent income. In 2016 while I was pregnant with my first child, I got a gift of Shea butter from one of the women who was a beneficiary of my organisation’s community learning programme and I had my first real skin enriching experience with that Shea butter. The Shea butter was so good and I wondered why this woman wasn’t making more money from her produce? It was during that period I started asking myself how I could help women like this who had amazing local produce sell more so they could earn more. That was when I had the light bulb moment; if I could get more people to know about this amazing local produce and gets them to buy then I would have created an impactful business model that would become a sustainable income source for local women. That was how Omaneess Skin food was born. I started with one home grown skin food product; Shea Butter and today we have over 40 varieties of skin food products made with ingredients locally sourced by women and sold by women.

What was your experience working with all female- distributors and what inspired the idea?

The experience of working with all female distributors has been empowering and given the Omaness Skin food brand a unique niche in the market. After we officially launched the company in 2018, I was faced with the challenge of how to get our products to the consumers. I quickly realised that with the limited funds I had I couldn’t invest in credit, stocking our products in retail shops so I had to come up with a distribution strategy that would align with the business model and vision I had for Omaness Skin food to enrich women. Prior to that time, I had read up about global beauty companies like Avon and Solar Sisters, an award-winning African social enterprise that distributes and retails their products through an all-female sales network. The impact of their distribution model was amazing and it also aligned with the vision I had for Omaness Skin food so I decided to replicate a similar distribution model to onboard, train and support women to retail, earn and build their own business selling Omaness Skin food products.

You have also worked on intervention for women and young people in low-income communities, what are some of the lessons learnt?

One of the major lessons I have learnt working on intervention for women and young people in low-income communities is that handouts are not a long term sustainable way to combat the problems associated with poverty. For people to escape poverty they need a sustainable way to earn.

You were the only African female featured during the Cherie Blair Foundation 2020 global Campaign, what does this mean to you?

Being featured on the Cherie Blair Foundation 2020 Global Campaign meant a lot to me and is a validation that the impact of my work as an African female entrepreneur is recognised.

What was the turning point in your career?

The turning point in my career was when I founded The Omaness Skin food Company because today my impact business model has become a case study showing other African entrepreneurs that we can solve our own problems with our own resources. For me, what drives me as an African entrepreneur is creating interventions and products that enrich the lives of people, communities and changes the narratives. And at this point in my career what I am building with Omaness Skin food exemplifies that we can maximise our local resources and talents to alleviate poverty and create shared prosperity for our people.

What are some of the other memorable moments in your life and career?

I have had quite a number of memorable moments in my life and career but the two that stands out most for me would be when I became a mother and when I received my first angel investment. It meant a lot to me that someone would believe enough in my vision to want to see it come alive

What are some of the other things that occupy your time?

Asides from overseeing the daily operations of my business and being a mother to my two beautiful daughters, some of the other activities that occupy my time are providing mentorship to other entrepreneurs, writing and spending time with my loved ones.

Whom do you consider as the greatest influence in your life?

Jesus Christ. His life was short-lived yet very impactful. For me, He is the greatest change agent of all time and His life exemplified how the vision of one man can change the world. Jesus Christ possesses the visionary leadership traits that I can only aspire to model.

What advice do you have for aspiring female entrepreneurs?

If as a woman you have been naturally wired with the biological, physical and mental strength to conceive-birth and nurture a child to adulthood, you also have the innate ability in you to conceive an idea, birth it into a business and nurture it to become something truly exceptional. This is my advice to every female entrepreneur; you have it in you to be an exceptional entrepreneur, play to your strength, be authentic, stop comparing yourself to others and above all, seize every opportunity to leave a lasting impact through your business.

How would you assess the Nigerian youths of today?

The Nigerian youths are one of the most resilient in the world. Despite all the shortcomings and leadership inadequacies we have had to deal with every day, we still find way to show up and do great things out of nothing. See what we have done with the entertainment industry, technology, fashion and even the skin food industry.

Who are some of the people that you admire?

One female entrepreneur I admire is Sara Blakely, an American female inventor, entrepreneur and founder of Spanx, a global leading shape wear and undergarment brand. I admire how she built her company form the scratch into a global prominent brand now worth over $1billion. Next would be Tara Fela Durotoye, a Nigerian beauty entrepreneur and founder of House of Tara International. She pioneered the bridal makeup profession in Nigeria and prestigious Nigerian-owned makeup line. Finally, would be Madam C.J Walker, I got to discover her story through a Netflix true life inspired series. It was so inspiring watching her story about how she created a homemade line of hair care products for Black women and her rise from poverty to becoming one of the wealthiest African American women of her time. One thing that stood out for me about her was how she built her hair care empire and financially empowered over 20,000 black women who sold her products.

Where do you hope to be in the next few years?

In the next few years I hope to be in the position where my company is leading the market as the African skin food brand of choice and providing a sustainable source of income for at least 1,000 women.

