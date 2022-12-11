Sports

Adidas reveals ‘Al Hilm’ official match ball of Qatar 2022 finals

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

On Sunday, adidas revealed Al Hilm – the official match ball for the semifinals and the final of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Al Hilm, which translates as “The Dream” in Arabic, follows on from the official match ball used in the group stages, Al Rihla, meaning “The Journey”.

Both balls feature the same technology, engineered to support the highest game speeds as they travel faster in flight than any other World Cup ball.

Utilising the latest technological advances in ball design, Al Hilm includes the same ‘Connected Ball’ technology as Al Rihla, which has proven invaluable in helping match officials make faster and more accurate decisions during this World Cup.

Combined with player position data, the innovation offers Video Assistant Referees instant data, to help optimise decision-making for a seamless fan experience. By combining the ball tracking data captured by sensors within the ball and applying artificial intelligence, the new technology provides an automated offside alert to the VAR team.

Designed from the inside out using data from rigorous testing in adidas labs, wind tunnels, and on-pitch, Al Hilm features the same new panel shape and surface textures as Al Rihla, namely:

A CTR-CORE – An innovative core within the ball that is tuned to support fast, precise play with maximum shape and air retention

SPEEDSHELL – The ball’s polyurethane (PU) skin featuring micro and macro textures and a 20-piece panel shape

Al Hilm has a unique graphic design – set on a textured gold base colour and featuring a subtle triangular pattern, it draws inspiration from the sparkling deserts that surround the city, as well as the colour of the Fifa World Cup trophy and pattern of the Qatar flag. Bold red accents complement the graphic, reflecting both the architecture of Qatar and the country’s flag.

The ball encapsulates its namesake, Al Hilm – “The Dream”, as it connects to the twilight hours, where the red sky meets the desert sand at dusk – a time when dreams are set to come true under the floodlights of the Lusail Stadium – the stage for the Final.

The ball was designed with the environment at its heart, and is the first World Cup ball used in the semifinals and final, made using water-based inks and glues.

*Courtesy: FIFA

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Osimhen, Balogun, Etebo return for Ghana clash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will have a full squad when they trade tackles with perennial rivals Ghana in the 2022 World Cup play-off as 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON absentees, Victor Osimhen, Leon Balogun and Peter Etebo are set to rejoin the team. The trio missed the ongoing AFCON in Cameroon due to […]
Sports

Int’l friendly: Nigeria, Tunisia settle for 1-1 draw in Austria

Posted on Author Reporter

    There was little to choose between two squads of Eagles from the African continent as Nigeria and Tunisia ended their friendly game in Austria in a 1-1 draw on Tuesday night, even as Coach Gernot Rohr handed first caps to two more players – Cyril Dessers and Chidera Ejuke. This meant Nigeria has […]
Sports

World Cup: Ugbade targets FIFA U-17 trophy

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Golden Eaglets Head Coach, Nduka Ugbade, has set the target to become the first person to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup as player, assistant and head coach. Ugbade in 1985 captained Nigeria to win the maiden edition of the tournament after Nigeria defeated West Germany 2-0 in the final.   He also won it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica